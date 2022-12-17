The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update recently added a brand new Acid Lab to the game, and players can now learn how it works. Popular insider Tez2 recently shared an in-depth report on Twitter about the new business. According to their report, players can earn a maximum amount of $335,200 with a fully stocked Acid Lab equipped with upgrades.

Their Twitter post also showed details related to different aspects of the business, including total capacity, Acid Production Boost, and the necessary supplies to run it. Acid Lab is a Large Vehicle Property in the game that helps players earn money by selling — you guessed it — Acid.

GTA Online players can make huge amount of money through new Acid Lab business

As can be seen in the post above, Tez2 shared a full-fledged chart of how the Acid Lab works in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. As per their report, here's how it operates:

Capacity

Acid Lab can hold a maximum of 160 units of stock at a time.

Value (no upgrade)

Per Unit - $1,495

Full Stock - $237,600

Value (equipment upgrade)

Per Unit - $2,095

Full Stock - $335,200

Production time (no upgrade)

Per Unit - Two minutes and 15 seconds

Full Stock - Six hours

Production Time (equipment upgrade)

Per Unit - One minute and 30 seconds

Full Stock - Four hours

Acid Production Boost

Resets at 7 am GMT (same time as Exotic Exports/Daily Objectives reset)

Boost produces 80 units of Acid at twice the speed while the rest at normal speed

Acid Production Boost (No Upgrade)

Per Unit - One minute and eight seconds

Full Stock - Four hours and 30 minutes

Acid Production Boost (Equipment Upgrade)

Per Unit - 45 seconds

Full Stock - Three hours

Supplies:

20 units segment of supplies costs around $12,000, which can be maxed out at $60,000 with 100 units.

Supplies consume for one Acid stock:

No Upgrade - 2

Equipment Upgrade - 1

Sell Value of 60k supplies:

No Upgrade - $74,250 (Fills up to 50 units)

Equipment Upgrade - $209,500 (Fills up to 100 units)

“Buy Supplies” for Full Stock:

No Upgrade - 60K(3x)+12K = $192,000

Full Upgrade - 60K+36K = $96,000

To set up the Acid Lab, GTA Online players first need to complete all six First Dose missions and pay around $700,000 to open it in the back of the new Brickade 6x6 truck.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



The opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.



Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain. Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/FDCnrmg4Wz

While Acid Lab was recently added to GTA Online, players can also expect a rumored snow update next week for the Holiday season.

