GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has introduced a lot of new vehicles in the game, including the trending MTL Brickade 6x6. This new armored mobile laboratory was added to the game as part of the 2022 Winter Update.

It plays a vital role in the new Acid Lab business and offers a ton of value to its owners. However, there’s another similar vehicle in the game called Brickade which inevitably leads to comparisons.

That said, let’s learn about both Brickade vehicles.

Everything to know about MTL Brickade 6x6 in GTA Online - Design, price, and more

MTL Brickade 6x6 is one of the new commercial vehicles added to GTA Online as part of the new Los Santos Drug Wars update. It has a seating capacity of six players, including a driver cab passenger and four other passengers hanging on its sides.

Being a customization variant of the standard Brickade, it shares the same visual appearance and layout, with minor changes in its design:

No more panels on the roof

Blacked-out windows (rear compartment)

Manchez Scout C prop (rear loader)

Functional right-side door (rear compartment)

Acid Lab (setup)

The 6x6 box is small and can be fitted with Acid Lab equipment. The rearmost section is occupied by the new character Mutt, from whom players can start resupply missions. Regarding performance, the vehicle runs on a medium/high revving engine with a cab-over configuration.

Players can purchase it from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,450,000.

Everything to know about MTL Brickade in GTA Online - Design, price, and more

The MTL Brickade is also a 6-seater armored truck added to GTA Online since the release of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life MAN TGS 26.480 6x6 Expedition Truck and MIDS 8815.

When it comes to outer design, it features several accessories with the following characteristics:

Large bulbar with a winch

Integrated headlights

LED-like turn signals

Sunroof

A set of dual trumpets

Small compartments on the rear

A rear door

Fuel tank

A large load carrier and more

On the performance side, the Brickade runs on the same medium/high revving engine with a cab-over configuration. Its 24-valve system makes the engine a 6-cylinder powerful one, assuming that it offers standard 4-valves per cylinder.

The vehicle can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,110,000.

How is the Brickade 6x6 different from the standard Brickade in GTA Online?

Both Brickades are two of the fastest large-sized trucks in the game and possess high top speed and quick acceleration. However, when it comes to accessibility of performance upgrades, Brickade 6x6 comes as superior. When fully upgraded, it boasts better acceleration with shortened gear ratios.

Again, both vehicles possess good durability against several collisions, but Brickade 6x6 can be equipped with an array of upgrades. With armor upgrades, it can be as durable as a Terrorbyte or the Phantom Custom.

It can also be equipped with a ram weapon upgrade, which allows players to push vehicles aside. Its bulletproof windows can help one feel partially safe inside the truck.

Apart from the ram weapon, players can install five different kinds of Proximity Mines, including:

Kinetic

Spike

EMP

Slick

Sticky

Brickade 6x6 is also important for running an Acid Lab in GTA Online as it can only be installed on the rear of the vehicle. Whether players love big trucks or not, Brickade 6x6 is a must-buy for every hustler in the game.

