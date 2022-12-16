New GTA Online Community Series update adds new races to game

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is finally out now, and Rockstar Games has just released a new Community Series update. In their latest post on Twitter, the developers announced the update.

It features some of the best community-made Jobs from popular creators such as gilmore50_GTA, se_LHOS, and many more. Players can also earn double rewards by playing them in the new update.

GTA Online players can earn 2X rewards in this week’s Community Series update

Head to Legion Square or choose any featured selections from the Jobs section of the Pause Menu: Play some of the best community-created Jobs by @gilmore50_GTA @sr_LHOS , and more to earn 2X Rewards in today’s updates to the GTA Online Community Series.Head to Legion Square or choose any featured selections from the Jobs section of the Pause Menu: rsg.ms/7ddd5ac Play some of the best community-created Jobs by @gilmore50_GTA, @sr_LHOS, and more to earn 2X Rewards in today’s updates to the GTA Online Community Series.Head to Legion Square or choose any featured selections from the Jobs section of the Pause Menu: rsg.ms/7ddd5ac https://t.co/uWsFKM4eQN

As can be seen in the Twitter post above, Rockstar Games announced the new GTA Online Community Series update for the game and mentioned two of the creators of the Jobs as well as the 2X rewards.

Here’s a complete list of the Community Jobs available in the game after the latest update:

MAGIC BOX - By xPROMETEOx

- By xPROMETEOx UP the Balloon - By gomatako53

- By gomatako53 !_Dazerś Rally_! - By DANGERAWESOMETOE

- By DANGERAWESOMETOE ACCELERATION DROME - By REDSTAR-94

- By REDSTAR-94 Terminal 66 - By Streetmachine66

- By Streetmachine66 13 Trees Crash Circle - By teltow

- By teltow CRAZY GOLF RACE - By ShelbyGR-1

- By ShelbyGR-1 Little Seoul Raceway - By Enigma_Tim

- By Enigma_Tim Deep Blue - By FreelancerX20

- By FreelancerX20 - The Descent of Man – - By ElusiveCaesar

- By ElusiveCaesar Cabmaggedon - By Villl3m

- By Villl3m Wet and Wild RVI - By WayneHii

- By WayneHii Runners vs Snipers - By AtomixPax

- By AtomixPax TROPHY×TRUCK×HEAVEN - By zZ_TOPDOG_Zz

- By zZ_TOPDOG_Zz Suicide Clowns EXTREME! - By Ka_Wouter

- By Ka_Wouter OPEN WHEEL: SANDRACING - By RickJabber

- By RickJabber *UL* Blood Forest - By x-unlikely-x

- By x-unlikely-x Sandy Shores Stadium - By XTi2mX

- By XTi2mX - w.e.MUSKET ISLAND - By whateverremily

- By whateverremily # Merryweather Docks - By I-Kossmo-I

- By I-Kossmo-I ' DELUXO AIR HOCKEY - By gilmore50

- By gilmore50 Oh Christmas Tree - By vw2000jcs

- By vw2000jcs Panto Roller Coaster - By Fish_Bulb89

- By Fish_Bulb89 @ssj_MOTOCROSS - By dago_ssj

- By dago_ssj Stunt Race 2.0 - By camaji2002

- By camaji2002 Sawn-off Steelhorsing - By LORRAN_OL1VEIRA

- By LORRAN_OL1VEIRA - TANKS 1944 – - By LORRAN_OL1VEIRA

Players can earn double rewards by playing any of the above-mentioned Community Series Jobs until the next update for it. To get started, they can head to Legion Square or select them directly from the Pause Menu.

Here’s how GTA Online players can easily access these jobs via the second option:

Open the Pause Menu Go to the “Online” tab Select “Jobs” Go to “Play Job” Enter into the “Community Jobs” Select any of the available Jobs from the list

The Los Santos Drug Wars update was released on December 13, 2022, and a lot of its drip-feed content has already been leaked ahead of its official launch.

The opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.



Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain. Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/FDCnrmg4Wz

Rockstar Games usually releases weekly updates on Thursday. The upcoming weekly event will supposedly begin on December 22, 2022. Moreover, the developers could also add more drip feed content as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, especially the snow update.

