New GTA Online Community Series update adds new races to game

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is finally out now, and Rockstar Games has just released a new Community Series update. In their latest post on Twitter, the developers announced the update.
It features some of the best community-made Jobs from popular creators such as gilmore50_GTA, se_LHOS, and many more. Players can also earn double rewards by playing them in the new update.
GTA Online players can earn 2X rewards in this week’s Community Series update
As can be seen in the Twitter post above, Rockstar Games announced the new GTA Online Community Series update for the game and mentioned two of the creators of the Jobs as well as the 2X rewards.
Here’s a complete list of the Community Jobs available in the game after the latest update:
- MAGIC BOX - By xPROMETEOx
- UP the Balloon - By gomatako53
- !_Dazerś Rally_! - By DANGERAWESOMETOE
- ACCELERATION DROME - By REDSTAR-94
- Terminal 66 - By Streetmachine66
- 13 Trees Crash Circle - By teltow
- CRAZY GOLF RACE - By ShelbyGR-1
- Little Seoul Raceway - By Enigma_Tim
- Deep Blue - By FreelancerX20
- - The Descent of Man – - By ElusiveCaesar
- Cabmaggedon - By Villl3m
- Wet and Wild RVI - By WayneHii
- Runners vs Snipers - By AtomixPax
- TROPHY×TRUCK×HEAVEN - By zZ_TOPDOG_Zz
- Suicide Clowns EXTREME! - By Ka_Wouter
- OPEN WHEEL: SANDRACING - By RickJabber
- *UL* Blood Forest - By x-unlikely-x
- Sandy Shores Stadium - By XTi2mX
- - w.e.MUSKET ISLAND - By whateverremily
- # Merryweather Docks - By I-Kossmo-I
- ' DELUXO AIR HOCKEY - By gilmore50
- Oh Christmas Tree - By vw2000jcs
- Panto Roller Coaster - By Fish_Bulb89
- @ssj_MOTOCROSS - By dago_ssj
- Stunt Race 2.0 - By camaji2002
- Sawn-off Steelhorsing - By LORRAN_OL1VEIRA
- - TANKS 1944 – - By LORRAN_OL1VEIRA
Players can earn double rewards by playing any of the above-mentioned Community Series Jobs until the next update for it. To get started, they can head to Legion Square or select them directly from the Pause Menu.
Here’s how GTA Online players can easily access these jobs via the second option:
- Open the Pause Menu
- Go to the “Online” tab
- Select “Jobs”
- Go to “Play Job”
- Enter into the “Community Jobs”
- Select any of the available Jobs from the list
The Los Santos Drug Wars update was released on December 13, 2022, and a lot of its drip-feed content has already been leaked ahead of its official launch.
Rockstar Games usually releases weekly updates on Thursday. The upcoming weekly event will supposedly begin on December 22, 2022. Moreover, the developers could also add more drip feed content as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, especially the snow update.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki