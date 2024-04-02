GTA Online Summer Update 2024 gets officially confirmed by Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games surprised everyone today by confirming the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024. In a newswire post released on April 2, 2024, the developers announced various new perks of being a GTA+ member. In the end, they teased a “big GTA Online update” to be released later this summer which is going to add a brand new vehicle too.

GTA Online Summer Update 2024 is going to bring a new supercar

As can be seen above, Rockstar Games shared the latest newswire post on X. If players go to the newswire, they will see a lot of interesting things announced for GTA+ members apart from the confirmation about GTA Online Summer Update 2024. This includes free access to Red Dead Redemption already available for subscribers now. Additionally, more games will be added to the Plus library, including two of the most highly acclaimed Rockstar titles – Bully and L.A. Noire.

According to the developers, more classic titles by Rockstar will be made available for the subscribers shortly. They also announced a brand new Vehicle Workshop to be added at The Vinewood Club Garage later this year, along with a new members-only in-game application to ease access to The Club’s perks.

That’s not all as Rockstar is also giving free $,1000,000 to all Plus members every month till August 2024.

All that said, the most interesting part of the whole thing is the confirmation of yet another big GTA Online Summer Update 2024 in the following manner by Rockstar Games:

“Plus, look out for the opportunity to secure a new bonus super car as part of your GTA+ Membership with this summer’s big GTA Online update.”

While the developers didn’t share any release date for the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024, players can expect it to be released between June and August this year. Last year, the game received the controversial San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update on June 13, 2023. Apart from adding new content like vehicles and missions, it also removed many popular vehicles from the game.

It’s uncertain at this point what changes the new Summer Update will bring to GTA Online. A brand new supercar has been confirmed, which will be free for the Plus subscribers.

Rockstar Games is also expected to release a Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer before sharing more news on the summer DLC.

