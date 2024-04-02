Rockstar announces new GTA+ benefits: Bully, LA Noire, and more

Rockstar Games announced new and exciting GTA+ benefits in its latest Newswire post, one of which will be active from April through August 2024. The studio also confirmed the arrival of classic titles like Bully and LA Noire to the GTA+ free games library later this year, the current latest addition to which is Red Dead Redemption.

For those unaware, GTA Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can become a GTA+ member for a monthly fee of $5.99. Along with free games, the membership grants some exclusive benefits and perks in the popular multiplayer title that get refreshed with every monthly cycle.

Rockstar Games announce new and upcoming GTA+ benefits in latest Newswire post

GTA+ benefits usually include a free vehicle, bonus cash, and RP on select GTA Online activities, exclusive discounts and more. Notably, Rockstar Games announced today (April 2, 2024) that all members will be rewarded one million dollars every month in the game, starting in April through August 2024.

This will be in addition to the $500,000 members get rewarded every month, adding more value to the subscription service.

GTA+ benefits also include access to the Vinewood Car Club, where members can test drive and purchase cars from a rotating selection on exclusive discounts. A Vinewood Car Club Garage was introduced recently that granted access to a spacious 100 car storage space to all members.

Much more is coming to the Vinewood Car Club (Image via Rockstar Games)

The studio has, interestingly, announced that more things will be coming to the Vinewood Car Club later this year, such as a vehicle workshop in the Vinewood Car Club Garage, and a new app for members' in-game smartphones.

Another exciting revelation made in Rockstar's latest Newswire post is the arrival of classic titles like Bully and LA Noire to the GTA+ free games library later this year. The studio started giving access to some of its classic titles to members for free in September 2023 on a rotational basis.

Bully and LA Noire will join GTA+'s free games library later in 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While all the aforementioned announcements are quite intriguing, another noteworthy mention is the confirmation of a big GTA Online update this summer.

Rockstar Games confirm big Summer GTA Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)

No other details regarding this have been revealed yet besides the fact that GTA+ members will have an opportunity to secure a bonus Super Car as part of this future update.

