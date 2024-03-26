GTA+ benefits now include free Red Dead Redemption (and Undead Nightmare)

Rockstar Games has made a surprise announcement today revealing an unexpected benefit for GTA Plus members. From March 27, 2024, Plus members can enjoy a full Red Dead Redemption experience, which includes the highly popular Undead Nightmare DLC, utterly free of cost. There will be no additional charges for this benefit.

It is also noted that the free game is playable at 4k 60 fps on PS5.

Red Dead Redemption seems to be a part of GTA+ benefits for March-April 2024

As seen above, Rockstar Games has officially announced Red Dead Redemption's addition to the list of games included as part of the GTA + benefits alongside the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition, Liberty City Stories, and Chinatown Wars.

Some Plus subscribers may not be able to experience the title for free yet due to a bug. Fans are advised to wait and refresh the page if they don't see the game listed on the website.

Popular Rockstar insider Ben reported earlier that PS5 users can play the game on 4k 60 fps.

The news of Red Dead Redemption becoming accessible for the GTA+ members created a buzz on the internet. Here are some of the noteworthy fan reactions to the news:

If the game is going to remain free for every subscriber, then this is what the free games list will look like:

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto 3: The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Red Dead Redemption (including Undead Nightmare DLC)

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars

Other current GTA+ benefits include:

Free Pfister 811

Access to The Vinewood Club Garage

Access to The Vinewood Club

Exclusive 20% discount on select vehicles

Free new Chameleon Paints

Free new Clothing items

Other persistent bonuses, including free $500,000

PlayStation and Xbox players should be able to enjoy free Red Dead Redemption if they are Plus subscribers.

