GTA Plus benefits and bonuses for March 2024, released

Along with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, Rockstar Games has released a fresh set of GTA Plus benefits today for the month of March 2024. These include bonus rewards on original Heist Setups and Finale, Freemode Events, as well as the recently introduced Drag Races. All Plus members also enjoy a generous discount on High End Apartments and some free items.

For those unaware, GTA Plus is a subscription service for GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It charges a monthly fee of $5.99 and rewards a rotating set of benefits in each subscription cycle, along with some fixed perks. With that said, let's take a closer look at March 2024's GTA Plus benefits.

GTA Plus benefits for March 2024 include free Pfister 811, 2x rewards on Original Heist Setups, Freemode Events, Drag Races, and more

All GTA Plus members can earn 2x the usual cash and RP from the Original Heists setup missions and 1.5x the regular reward from the Original Heists finales this month. Additionally, they earn 2x bonuses from Freemode Events, and Drag Races that were introduced with December 2023's The Chop Shop DLC.

Plus subscribers can also claim the Pfister 811 for free. This Super Car had a price of $1,135,000 before it was removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. Notably, this DLC introduced the Career Progress feature, for which some new Tier 1-4 challenges have been added with the GTA Online update today.

Other free items for March 2024 Plus members include a Sprunk livery for Brioso R/A, Interior styles for Custom Penthouse Suites, and the following clothing:

St Patrick's Day Jacket

St Patrick's Day Pants

Graffiti Jean Jacket

Graffiti Jeans

They can also test drive and purchase the following vehicles from the Vinewood Car Club this month:

Pfister 811

Deluxo

Stromberg

Deveste Eight

Impaler SZ

Terminus

Baller ST-D

Banshee

Brioso R/A

Arbiter GT

These rides can be bought at an exclusive discount from the Vinewood Car Club and might help in some GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update missions. Lastly, those interested can get High End Apartments at 50% off as part of March 2024's GTA Plus benefits.

Rockstar Games has also released a GTA Online weekly update today, introducing a fresh set of Salvage Yard Robberies and some time-limited bonuses. These are available for all players and on all platforms.

