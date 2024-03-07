GTA Online weekly update for March 7-13, 2024, released

  • home icon
By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 07, 2024 12:17 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update for March 7-13, 2024 (Image via Rockstar Games || Need For Madness Auto/GTAForums)

The highly anticipated GTA Online weekly update is finally live, adding The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist, new vehicles, and many bonuses. Players can now visit Vincent to start the new heist and take down corrupt LSPD officers in the action-packed, story-driven missions.

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, Canis Terminus, and Benson Cluckin Bell truck debuted today, all available for purchase. From March 7 to 13, 2024, 2x bonuses are being offered on Hunting Pack Adversary Mode for everyone willing to participate.

A new set of vehicles has also been featured in the car showrooms, and new items are now on sale in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is live, unlocking the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist (March 7 to 13, 2024)

New Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions:

  • Slush Fund
  • Setup: Breaking and Entering
  • Setup: Concealed Weapons
  • Setup: Hit and Run
  • Setup: Disorganised Crime
  • Finale: Scene of the Crime

New vehicles:

  • Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor ($4,065,000 - $5,420,000)
  • Vapid Benson Cluckin' Bell ($513,750 - $685,000)
  • Canis Terminus ($1,877,500)

2x Cash and RP:

  • Hunting Pack Adversary Mode
  • Community Series Jobs

The GTA Online update today went live at the excepted time of 3:00 am PST, adding the abovementioned content on all currently supported platforms.

List of vehicles at GTA Online car showrooms and more (March 7 to 13, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • Annis Savestra
  • Karin 190z
  • Pegassi Esskey
  • Enus Super Diamond
  • Vapid Blad

Luxury Autos Showroom:

  • Canis Terminus
  • Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Podium Vehicle of the week:

  • Classique Broadway

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

  • Bravado Youga Classic 4×4

HSW Premium Test Ride (Current-gen platforms: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)

  • Karin Vivanite

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

  • Lampadati Furore GT
  • Pfister 811
  • Vapid FMJ

Time Trials for the week:

  • HSW Time Trial – Del Perro Beach
  • RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats
  • Regular Time Trial – Sawmill

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

  • Benefactor Schlagen GT
  • Albany Hermes
  • Grotti Itali RSX

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update also added a new weekly challenge: Complete Scene of the Crime.

List of weekly discounts (March 7 to 13, 2024)

50% off:

  • Nimbus

40% off:

  • Draugur
  • Drift Tampa

25% off:

  • Vivanite
  • Dominator GT

The latest GTA Online weekly update is now available on all supported platforms.

Edited by Angad Sharma
