GTA Online weekly update for March 7-13, 2024, released

The highly anticipated GTA Online weekly update is finally live, adding The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist, new vehicles, and many bonuses. Players can now visit Vincent to start the new heist and take down corrupt LSPD officers in the action-packed, story-driven missions.
Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, Canis Terminus, and Benson Cluckin Bell truck debuted today, all available for purchase. From March 7 to 13, 2024, 2x bonuses are being offered on Hunting Pack Adversary Mode for everyone willing to participate.
A new set of vehicles has also been featured in the car showrooms, and new items are now on sale in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update is live, unlocking the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist (March 7 to 13, 2024)
New Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions:
- Slush Fund
- Setup: Breaking and Entering
- Setup: Concealed Weapons
- Setup: Hit and Run
- Setup: Disorganised Crime
- Finale: Scene of the Crime
New vehicles:
- Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor ($4,065,000 - $5,420,000)
- Vapid Benson Cluckin' Bell ($513,750 - $685,000)
- Canis Terminus ($1,877,500)
2x Cash and RP:
- Hunting Pack Adversary Mode
- Community Series Jobs
The GTA Online update today went live at the excepted time of 3:00 am PST, adding the abovementioned content on all currently supported platforms.
List of vehicles at GTA Online car showrooms and more (March 7 to 13, 2024)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Annis Savestra
- Karin 190z
- Pegassi Esskey
- Enus Super Diamond
- Vapid Blad
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Canis Terminus
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio
Podium Vehicle of the week:
- Classique Broadway
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Bravado Youga Classic 4×4
HSW Premium Test Ride (Current-gen platforms: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S only)
- Karin Vivanite
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Lampadati Furore GT
- Pfister 811
- Vapid FMJ
Time Trials for the week:
- HSW Time Trial – Del Perro Beach
- RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats
- Regular Time Trial – Sawmill
Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:
- Benefactor Schlagen GT
- Albany Hermes
- Grotti Itali RSX
The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update also added a new weekly challenge: Complete Scene of the Crime.
List of weekly discounts (March 7 to 13, 2024)
50% off:
- Nimbus
40% off:
- Draugur
- Drift Tampa
25% off:
- Vivanite
- Dominator GT
The latest GTA Online weekly update is now available on all supported platforms.
