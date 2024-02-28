Why GTA Online Summer Update 2024 should be a Michael DLC

While gaming fans are eagerly waiting for more news on GTA 6, Rockstar Games is expected to release a new Summer Update 2024 in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. The studio previously confirmed that it would continue to support the multiplayer game in the coming years.

Michael De Santa has been one of the most requested character returns in the community for years. However, the developer has shown no sign of bringing him back to date.

This article briefly discusses why Rockstar Games should bring Michael back in the GTA Online Summer Update 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Why the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 should bring back Michael De Santa to the multiplayer game

There is no doubt that with the upcoming release of GTA 6, the life cycle of Grand Theft Auto: Online is coming to an end. Whether or not Rockstar Games officially discontinues it, a majority of the player base is guaranteed to shift to the new game once it releases.

Therefore, the current period is the best time for the studio to release a Michael DLC for the multiplayer game. Michael is the only protagonist from Story Mode who has yet to debut in the online version. This factor is unfitting, considering he was the first character chosen for the 2013 title.

The whereabouts of the popular GTA character have been teased many times in the multiplayer game. Many fans believed Rockstar Games would release a Michael DLC in the past years. However, the wait is still going on, and there are no promising signs of his return.

In the Story Mode, Michael De Santa acts as a mentor for Franklin Clinton. While Rockstar Games already showed how Franklin progressed in his life after the events of 2013, Michael seemed to have disappeared from the timeline.

Interestingly, you can still find his friends and family in the multiplayer game. Jimmy De Santa sometimes physically appears inside the Arcade business in GTA Online. Tracey De Santa can also be seen in TV shows, appearing in Fame or Shame. Therefore, bringing Michael De Santa to the multiplayer game should not be a problem for the timeline.

Moreover, the last few updates in the multiplayer game have been mediocre compared to what Rockstar Games used to deliver before. The release and development of Grand Theft Auto 6 is also impacting the current multiplayer game. Many fans consider The Cayo Perico Heist DLC as the last sizeable update in the game.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should bring back Michael for the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 to restore the game's former glory.

More from Grand Theft Auto 5 Online:

Vincent Effenburger details || Useless things || Money-making methods || Fast cars || Powerful weapons

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar to bring Michael to GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes