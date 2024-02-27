5 most useless things ever added to GTA Online

GTA 5 Online is an ever-expanding game that has grown significantly over the past 10 years. Rockstar Games adds new content every six months that includes vehicles, properties, weapons, quality-of-life changes, and many more. However, the game also has several things that either make no sense or are completely useless. While Rockstar Games fixed many things over the years, these things are yet to be changed.

This article lists five of the most useless things Rockstar Games has added to GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 pointless things that you can find in GTA Online in 2024

1) MC business security upgrades

Rockstar Games offers five MC Club businesses in GTA Online, and each of them can be equipped with the following upgrades: Equipment Upgrade, Staff Upgrade, and Security Upgrade. While the first two are very useful for the operation of the businesses, the latter feels like a useless investment at times. The purpose of the Security Upgrades is to prevent the business from getting raided.

However, whenever you register as an MC Club President, one of your MC businesses will get raided, irrespective of the Security installments. While CEO Business Security Upgrades are very effective, the MC Club Business Security Upgrades feel like a waste of money. This is also one of the reasons why most players do not prefer staying as MC Presidents for long.

2) Yacht

The Yacht is a purchasable property in the game added in December 2015. However, unlike other useful vehicles in GTA Online, the Yacht serves little to no purpose. It is only a decorative item that you can use to unlock six minor missions. Despite being a vehicle, Rockstar Games does not allow you to drive it.

You can request the Captain to move the Yacht to a different location for money. However, this only plays a small cutscene followed by a black loading screen. The Galaxy Super Yacht is one of the most useless and expensive things in GTA Online.

3) The Freakshop

The Freakshop is a building in the game currently owned by The Fooliganz. It is a reused property that became enterable after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The community initially had high hopes for the property. But after The Last Dose update, it did not turn out as expected.

Although The Freakshop houses the GTA Online Acid Lab business, The Fooliganz, and a workshop for the Acid Lab, the property could have included many more facilities. As of 2024, you only need to access The Freakshop to customize the Acid Lab.

4) Orbital Canon

Orbital Canon is one of the most despised things in GTA Online. Although it received several adjustments throughout the years, a majority of the player base still hates it for its unfair capabilities. The Orbital Canon is primarily used to kill other players from inside the Facility.

However, each shot costs a whopping $750,000, and there is no guarantee that it will hit the target every time. Instead of this, killing others face-to-face is more practical and economically sound. Although the Orbital Canon is one of the most powerful weapons in GTA Online, it is unsuitable for regular use.

5) Casino Penthouse

The Casino Penthouse is a luxury apartment situated above The Diamond Casino & Resort. While Rockstar Games allows you to extensively customize it and add various extravagant things, the building is mostly useless except for unlocking the Casino Story Mission.

The Story Missions also do not provide enough cash reward, making the Casino Penthouse a waste of money. You can use most of the Diamond Casino features without ever owning the Penthouse. The property can cost between $1.5 million and $6.5 million. Therefore, if you are on a tight budget, you should avoid buying the Casino Penthouse.

More things to read on GTA Online:

Slowest sports cars || Money-making methods || Best businesses || Best MK II weapons || Least useful business

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own any of these things in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes