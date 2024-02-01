Which GTA Online business is the least useful (and why)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online offers over ten businesses that you can own and grind. Rockstar Games adds one new business every year, and the Salvage Yard is the most recent one. Each business operates differently and generates different amounts of money. Since the game's main objective is about making money, the usefulness of the businesses is also analyzed from that perspective.

With that being said, this article discusses the least useful business in GTA Online in 2024 and why you should stay away from it.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

The Document Forgery Office is the least useful business in GTA Online in 2024

The Document Forgery Office is a part of the MC businesses in GTA 5 Online. When you own a Motorcycle Clubhouse and sign into The Open Road network, you can own the following businesses:

Cocaine Lockup

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Methamphetamine Lab

Weed Farm

Document Forgery Office

However, unlike the other four, the Document Forgery Office is the least profitable property not only in the above list but in the entire game as well.

If you buy an entire stock of Supplies, it will cost you $75,000. The business takes around 2.5 real-life hours to convert the Supplies to Products. However, it will not fill the Product bar completely, and you’ll have to resupply and wait for a few minutes again.

If you are looking into serious money-making methods in GTA Online, the Document Forgery Office may cost you several hours.

Once the Product bar is full, you can sell it for around $150,000. However, your business must have the Equipment Upgrade and Staff Upgrade to generate this value. Otherwise, the value of the Product will be much less.

The amount of $150,000 for three hours of wait is unacceptable, considering many other fast grinding methods, such as the Payphone Hits, reward you up to $45,000 every ten minutes.

The following are the estimated values that other MC Businesses produce:

Cocaine Lockup: $500,000

Counterfeit Cash Factory: $350,000

Methamphetamine Lab: $420,000

Weed Farm: $300,000

This makes the Document Forgery Office the least profitable business in GTA Online, even on double-money rewards. Therefore, players are advised not to buy the Document Forgery Office to save money.

On the other hand, Rockstar Games offers many other businesses with a substantial amount of cash. Earlier, most other businesses were static and required at least one other associate to operate smoothly. However, most new businesses are solo-friendly and can be operated easily.

If you prefer grinding alone, then you should get your hands on the Acid Lab business in GTA Online. The most beneficial thing about this business is that you can acquire it for free by completing the First Dose series missions.

