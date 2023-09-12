What makes the Acid Lab business special in GTA Online?

The Acid Lab is one of the favorite businesses of GTA Online players, especially for those who have been grinding in the game for years. Rockstar Games introduced it in December 2022 and added a new revolution in operating businesses in the multiplayer game. Players still love the Acid Lab business, and many can be seen grinding it regularly.

However, most new players are unaware of what makes the Acid Lab stand out from the other businesses in the game. This article briefly explains a few key factors that make it a special business in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Factors that make the Acid Lab unique among other businesses in GTA Online

The GTA Online Acid Lab has several factors that make it unique compared to other errands in the game. While the core functions of the business are the same as others, the following factors make the Acid Lab most favored by the community.

The Acid Lab is free to acquire

While other businesses in GTA Online cost money to establish and start operations, the Acid Lab can be acquired for free. If you complete all six missions of the First Dose series, Rockstar Games will reward you with the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck during the final mission.

The Acid Lab is situated on the back of the truck, and you can store both inside The Freakshop permanently. If you are not interested in playing the series, you can directly buy the business from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,450,000.

It can be operated from any location on the map

Since the Acid Lab is situated behind the Brickade 6x6 truck, you can take it anywhere on the map. This gives players great freedom to operate the business from their suitable locations. Additionally, you can also request it to spawn in any area.

The truck can be used as a commuter vehicle as well, reducing the need to go back and forth to the business.

The best option for solo grinders

In recent times, many players prefer to play the multiplayer game alone. However, most of the profitable businesses in GTA Online require at least two players to operate efficiently. The Acid Lab has a remarkable USP in this regard and allows players to operate all operations alone with ease.

You can do both source and sell missions alone without necessarily taking help from others. The missions also spawn only one vehicle, allowing you to finish it in one go. Many are also seen using this feature to sell Acid Lab products in Public Lobbies without worrying about griefers.

These factors make the Acid Lab one of the best businesses in GTA Online in 2023.

