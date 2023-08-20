Operating businesses in GTA Online is one of the most essential things, and every player must do so to establish stable sources of income. However, due to the current economy of the State of San Andreas, starting a business can be very expensive.

While most veteran players can easily afford most businesses, new players can often be seen struggling due to financial issues. The Grand Theft Auto Online community has identified some errands that can be operated with little to no investments.

This article lists and ranks five of the best businesses that GTA Online players can afford on a budget.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking five of the cheapest businesses in GTA Online in 2023

5) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop is one of the most essential businesses to own in GTA Online. While the initial investment can go as high as $1.9 million, you can start it with the Mission Row Auto Shop which costs only $1.6 million. Any additional upgrades to the business will cost more.

This business unlocks Client Services, Exotic Exports, and Auto Shop Robbery Contracts. While the last one is the most profitable among all, the others take a little time to complete and can be repeated frequently. You can easily earn around $200,000 if you grind one round of all three jobs daily.

4) Nightclub

The Nightclub is undoubtedly the best way to make money in GTA 5 Online in 2023. Rockstar Games offers 10 Nightclubs, with $1.7 million being the costliest one. However, low-budget players can get the same facilities and profits with the Elysian Island Nightclub which costs only $1.08 million.

This is also one of the best passive income sources that rewards you just for being active in GTA Online. The Safe Locker inside the business generates up to $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes without your active involvement. The only drawback is that it can only store up to $250,000 in cash.

3) Bunker

Bunkers are proven to be one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online while also unlocking additional perks. It is also one of the most expensive businesses to own in the game. However, new players can go for the Paleto Forest Bunker temporarily which costs $1.1 million.

Once you make enough profits from the business, you can opt for more popular and convenient locations such as the Chumash Bunker ($1.6 million) or Farmhouse Bunker ($2.3 million). For maximum profits, you are advised to install Bunker upgrades as soon as possible.

2) Hangar

The Hangar is one of the most difficult businesses to operate in the game, but the profits make the grind worth the effort. Its starting investment can go up to $3.2 million which is seemingly impossible for new players. However, they can opt for the LSIA Hangar A17 ($1.2 million) to get started.

Rockstar Games improvised the business after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, making it the most rewarding business in GTA 5 Online. It is also one of the best businesses to grind when in double or triple-money benefits. However, you must know the essential tricks to increase profits.

1) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is the only business in the game that can be started without spending a dime. It is situated behind the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck and can be spawned anywhere. Rockstar Games offers both the truck and the Acid Lab for free after completing the First Dose series missions.

To increase the profits, you must install the Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade which costs $250,000. The GTA 6 leaks got fans excited about the upcoming game, and many want Rockstar to include a similar business in the multiplayer version.

