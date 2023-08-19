GTA 5's Online mode is a game that revolves around money. So much of modern content costs such an exorbitant amount of cash that players often need to figure out how to earn millions of dollars easily. Thankfully, this game has been around for nearly a decade, meaning gamers have dozens of ways to make an extra buck. This article will focus on ten separate examples.

There's bound to be at least one useful method for the reader, especially since the following recommendations are pretty diverse in terms of topics. GTA 5 Online has several other moneymakers not mentioned below, so it's not like the following list is the only way to make cash in this game. It's just that these ten examples tend to be some of the most popular methods.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Need money in GTA 5 Online? Here are ten of the best ways to get cash in this game

1) Heists

The Cayo Perico Heist is recommended for new players (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best-known ways to make money in GTA 5 Online is to do heists. The most popular option is The Cayo Perico Heist since it can be done solo. If you have reliable friends, then The Diamond Casino Heist and The Doomsday Heist are also good options.

It is worth noting that all heists become even better if the player knows how to do Heist Replay Glitches since they skip the prep missions.

2) Money glitches

This type of content changes frequently. GTA 5 Online money glitches typically include:

Heist Replay

Frozen Money

Vehicle Duplication

Rockstar Games often patches out many bugs, but some can still exist for weeks or even years in the case of the Heist Replay Glitch. Players may wish to check out r/gtaglitches, Se7enSins forums, or YouTube for the latest exploits.

3) Passive income

The Nightclub has the best passive income in the game right now (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the easiest ways to earn money in GTA 5 Online is by taking advantage of passive income. Here are the relevant businesses to keep in mind:

Nightclub (up to $50,000 per in-game day)

Agency (up to $20,000 per in-game day)

Arcade (up to $5,000 per in-game day)

Nightclub Popularity is easy to keep up high, so it's easy to keep that passive income flowing. Similarly, one has to complete over 200 Security Contracts to get $20,000 per day from their Agency. Arcade is the easiest to consistently max out since you just need to fill out all Arcade Slots with any machine (including duplicates).

You can do an AFK exploit involving the Nightclub Garage or the LS Car Meet Test Track to idle infinitely so the passive income keeps on coming.

4) Agency jobs

Payphone Hits are popular for their ease and profitability (Image via Rockstar Games)

Speaking of the Agency's passive income, this property has a few good missions that don't qualify as the traditional Sell Mission:

Security Contracts

Payphone Hits

Dr. Dre missions

The Dr. Dre missions can pay $1,000,000 upon completion and can be redone multiple times. Security Contracts pay enough per completion, with their main use being to boost passive income from this property. The final detail worth mentioning here is Payphone Hits, which can pay very well.

There have been some exploits in the past that allow players to skip the cooldown of Payphone Hits, so that's something worth researching.

5) Fooligan Jobs

There are a few different Fooligan Jobs that all pay similarly in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Helping Dax out in the Los Santos Drug Wars storyline unlocks Fooligan Jobs. These Freemode missions can pay up to $50,000 per completion. Best of all, completing ten of them unlocks an upgrade for the Acid Lab, making that business much more efficient for earning money via its Sell Missions.

6) Sell Missions

Acid is one of many products you can sell in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Businesses tend to make money in GTA 5 Online via Sell Missions. Basically, you do the following:

Buy or steal supplies. Wait. Buy or steal supplies again if you run out. Wait and repeat the process until you have a max inventory.

Some businesses work differently. Still, the above list is how it generally works for MC properties, Acid Lab, etc. Doing Sell Missions in lobbies with other players can earn more money at the cost of likely losing everything to a griefer. If that happens to you, just instantly close the game or your Internet connection.

Otherwise, it's best to do Sell Missions in an Invite Only Session so that other players cannot interfere. Don't forget to take advantage of Stash Houses and daily Street Dealers for some businesses.

7) VIP Work

Most GTA 5 Online players can become VIPs effortlessly, so they might as well consider doing VIP Work. It doesn't require any specific business, and the pay ranges from okay to solid. Most VIP Work can be done solo, which is nice for lone wolves. Note that you can pick a job via the Interaction Menu.

Generally speaking, this moneymaker is primarily advised for beginners, especially those on consoles where Career Builder doesn't exist.

8) Client Jobs

Client Jobs have some decent missions for you to do (Image via Rockstar Games)

Terrorbyte owners can do missions known as Client Jobs. One of them, Robbery in Progress, is quite easy to beat and pays over $30,000 per completion. That's pretty nice for something that only takes a few minutes to do, especially if it's boosted by a weekly update.

9) Take advantage of weekly updates

An example of an activity paying more than usual in the August 17 weekly update (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Online typically has a new weekly update every Thursday. That means the jobs that pay 2x or 3x as much cash tend to change weekly. Anybody looking to change up their usual moneymakers may wish to see what the Rockstar Newswire is advertising this week.

Some weekly updates may even offer additional monetary bonuses, although they are much rarer than the usual 2x and 3x boosted jobs.

10) Shark Cards

Shark Cards are also known as Cash Cards (Image via Rockstar Games)

Where all else fails, the controversial microtransaction known as Shark Cards is always available for you. They cost real-life money but remain the safest way to get millions of GTA$ in just a few seconds. If you're a F2P player in GTA 5 Online, then this method is impossible for you to do for obvious reasons.

On a related note, GTA+ also pays you $500,000 each month and gives you some boosted moneymakers. These microtransactions are known to be very profitable, so gamers can at least expect something similar to return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Did you start playing GTA Online in 2023? Yes No 0 votes