GTA Online players can get free money via AFK methods for passive income

GTA Online players who own a business capable of giving them passive income could earn free money with some handy AFK methods. AFK stands for "away from keyboard," although it also applies to consoles. The main benefit of doing these soft exploits is that players can let their businesses earn cash for them while they do something else in the meantime.

Note: You must own a business capable of earning passive income. The best option is a Nightclub, since it pays the most per in-game day. Having an Agency (preferably one with several Security Contracts done) and an Arcade in addition to the Nightclub will help players earn even more free money.

Here is how GTA Online players can AFK to get free money via passive income

The Nightclub method is very easy to do (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who idle too long usually get kicked out after 15 minutes. Hence, one can't usually just sit around doing nothing in this game.

The exception lies in the fact that some AFK methods exist to let a player idle infinitely without ever being forced to leave the session.

One such method can be done with a Nightclub. It doesn't matter which one you own, although this article will use the West Vinewood Nightclub as an example.

You can sit on this screen for hours (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is what GTA Online players do:

Approach the Nightclub's garage from the outside. Enter the blue marker. Do nothing on the menu shown in the previous two images.

Free money will be delivered to your Nightclub safe, Arcade safe, and Agency safe every in-game day (roughly every 48 real-life minutes). This AFK method requires GTA Online players to invest a bit of time to get a ton of cash out of it, yet it's virtually effortless.

Just try to maintain Nightclub Popularity every hour or two by replacing the DJ and quickly checking if Marcel needs you to throw somebody out while you pick up the money.

Otherwise, the only other thing to remember is that a stable Internet connection is preferred, lest you get disconnected midway through your AFK attempt.

LS Car Meet method

The LS Car Meet method also works (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another good AFK method in GTA Online is to sit idly on the Test Track's exit screen from the LS Car Meet, as shown above.

It's not as close to the Nightclub as the previous method, meaning you can't easily pick up your passive income by comparison.

That said, some players may prefer to get some LS Car Meet Reputation while also earning free money via the safes in the Nightclub, Agency, and Arcade.

List of businesses with passive income in GTA Online

The Arcade is really easy to set up for anybody interested in free money (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are three main businesses where free money will automatically accumulate over time:

Nightclub: Up to $50,000 per in-game day, based on Nightclub Popularity.

Up to $50,000 per in-game day, based on Nightclub Popularity. Agency: Up to $20,000 per in-game day, based on how many Security Contracts you have done.

Up to $20,000 per in-game day, based on how many Security Contracts you have done. Arcade: Up to $5,000 per in-game day, based on how many Arcade machines you have in each slot of this property.

The Clubhouse technically has a passive income method of $5,000 per in-game day, but the problem is that players need to repeatedly do Bar Resupply missions to keep it running.

On a related note, any businesses with supplies will still produce products for you to sell later as you AFK in GTA Online.

