List of all GTA Online businesses tied to Passive Income, ranked

Passive Income is money that GTA Online players can earn through businesses every in-game day. Some gamers count Sell Missions under this category, while others don't. This article will side with the latter since several factors would impact the amount of money you get. For example, some properties are more favorable to a group of players selling everything at once compared to what you can do solo.

Therefore, only instances where gamers can pick up cash from a safe will be mentioned on this list. Some prerequisites will be mentioned whenever necessary. Only the passive moneymakers will be listed here, so something like The Diamond Casino Heist won't be referenced for the Arcade.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Ranking the best 100% Passive Income methods in GTA Online from least to most efficient

4) Clubhouse

Passive Income: $5,000 per in-game day

The Clubhouse Bar is the least AFKable of all Passive Income streams since GTA Online players need to do Bar Resupply missions. Nonetheless, it technically counts and should be ranked at the bottom of this list. You get $10,000 for doing a Bar Resupply Mission and will then get $5,000 every in-game day for up to five days. That means you basically get $35,000 for doing ten minutes or so of work.

That said, it's hard to recommend this moneymaker when much better and more accessible methods exist in GTA Online right now. The next entries on this list don't require constant restocking of anything to earn money.

3) Arcade

It doesn't matter which Arcade Machines you placed so long as all slots are filled (Image via Rockstar Games)

Passive Income: Up to $5,000 per in-game day

An Arcade is a prime example of a business that is 100% AFK-able. While getting $5,000 every 48 minutes might not seem like much, one has to consider that the only requirement to make that amount is to place Arcade Machines in all available slots. It's perfectly acceptable for players to reuse the same games everywhere.

The safe can hold up to $100,000, meaning you can check back every few hours to collect what you have earned thus far. GTA Online players can even pass the time just by playing the games here for fun.

2) Agency

Passive Income: Up to $20,000 per in-game day

Every five Security Contracts you complete essentially gives you $500 extra to your daily Passive Income. Earning $20,000 per in-game day is awesome, but GTA Online players must complete over 200 Security Contracts to get that much money all the time. Nonetheless, gamers willing to grind that activity will find that they've permanently unlocked something that requires no further investment from them.

Even if you cannot complete 200 Security Contracts, you can still accomplish enough of them to earn a few thousand dollars each in-game day. The Agency safe can hold up to $250,000 at maximum, meaning you only need to go collect the money you've made once every 11 hours to ensure maximum efficiency.

1) Nightclub

This safe is a godsend for making money with hardly any effort (Image via Rockstar Games)

Passive Income: Up to $50,000 per in-game day

The easiest way to make Passive Income in GTA Online is just to keep Nightclub Popularity high and collect $50,000 per in-game day. You can easily do management missions or hire a new DJ for $10,000 to keep the business at maximum efficiency. This safe can also hold up to $250,000.

One amazing aspect about the Nightclub is that it comes with a 100% AFK-able method. Simply access this business's garage from the outside and do nothing on the menu when the title asks you which level you wish to select. You can go AFK for hours there, which in turn helps make the rest of these moneymakers much easier to do for the playerbase.

Poll : Have you made over $1,000,000 through the Nightclub safe by itself? Yes No 0 votes