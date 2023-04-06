Why GTA Online Nightclub is the easiest money-making business after The Last Dose update

When it comes to easy money-making businesses in GTA Online, the Nightclub is arguably the best option in the entire game. The Last Dose update didn't do much to change that.

Los Santos Drug Wars as a whole even introduced Street Dealers, which can accept products from the players' Nightclub Warehouse. However, the old tried-and-true method of AFK passive income is still brain-dead easy. Moreover, the Sell Missions are also pretty straightforward to do, especially if you have already upgraded the vehicle for it.

This article highlights the ease of this business and why you might wish to consider getting it as soon as possible.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

How Nightclubs make easy money in GTA Online

This is where the safe money goes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Nightclubs have a safe in the main office where players can earn up to $50,000 per in-game day. A maximum of $250,000 can be deposited here at any given time. Getting $50,000 every in-game day is pretty easy since the club just needs to be popular.

You have a few methods for raising its popularity in GTA Online:

Pay $10,000 to replace the DJ

Do a mission for Tony

Help Marcel either escort a rowdy guest or take a VIP somewhere

Changing the DJ in B1 is recommended since you can skip the long cutscene on the floor.

AFK method

AFKing at the garage still works as of The Last Dose update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Everything, from the safe to the Warehouse, relies on time to pass in order to accumulate money. Thankfully, the Nightclub comes with an AFK method that players can access very quickly. Here is how you can do it:

Approach the Nightclub Garage from the outside. You need to enter the little white marker. Wait on the menu screen shown in the above image.

You can wait on this screen for several hours and never be kicked. The only issue that could arise is if you have a poor internet connection or Rockstar Games' servers go down.

Once you get used to the AFK method, check back every hour or so and change your outfit to force GTA Online to save.

Warehouse moneymaker

The Warehouse stocks up inventory automatically without your input (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike other businesses in GTA Online, the Nightclub Warehouse doesn't require players to buy any supplies in order to obtain stock to sell. All that matters is that players make a one-time purchase for a technician and assign them to one of the products.

You need to own other businesses, like a Meth Lab, to fully profit from this venture. On a related note, you can sell some Meth, Weed, and Cocaine to Street Dealers pretty quickly if you don't fancy Sell Missions.

Nonetheless, Sell Missions are the main way to get well over six figures of GTA$ with the Warehouse. If you use the previous AFK method for several hours, you can do the Sell Mission for all goods once the whole inventory is maxed out.

Nightclubs are incredibly easy to run in GTA Online, especially for a solo player seeking to make a ton of money.

Poll : Do you AFK a lot in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes