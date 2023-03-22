How to forcefully save your progress in GTA Online after The Last Dose update?

GTA Online does have an autosave feature, but some players might wish to forcefully save their progress via manual means. The Last Dose update didn't change anything, meaning old methods still work here. However, some players don't even know how to do them, so this guide will keep things simple.

You just need to change your clothes to force GTA Online to save. It can be done through the Interaction Menu at any spot on the map, provided you're not currently on a mission or operating a vehicle. Just finish what you're doing and go on foot to manually change your clothes.

If you don't know how to do that, the following guide will include photos.

How to manually save in GTA Online (post The Last Dose update)

You can change your clothes under the "Style" option (Image via Rockstar Games)

Step #1: Bring up the Interaction Menu. Here is how you can summon it on various platforms:

PC: Hold the 'M' key.

Hold the 'M' key. PS4 & PS5: Hold the Touchpad.

Hold the Touchpad. Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S: Hold the View button.

Once you do that, select the "Style" category. You should see something similar to the following screen.

Pick a different outfit than what you're currently wearing (Image via Rockstar Games)

Step #2: Go to "Outfit" and change it to anything that you're not currently wearing. You must have already set some preset outfits to complete this step. If not, then you need to do that as soon as possible.

You should see a yellow or white loading circle on the bottom right if you did the previous steps correctly (Image via Rockstar Games)

Step #3: After changing your outfit, wait a bit. If you see a yellow loading icon on the bottom right, then that means GTA Online is currently saving. It will eventually turn white and then fade. If you don't see any "Saving Failed" messages, then you did this step successfully.

Repeating these few steps after completing a heist or doing something else important is always advised. There isn't much worse in GTA Online than having hours of work get invalidated just because the player's progress wasn't automatically saved.

How to save outfits in GTA Online

You can use any closet (Image via Rockstar Games)

You can use any wardrobe to create new Saved Outfits. Once you approach one, you should see a prompt to change your clothes. Press the button prompt shown to you on the top left to enter a screen where you can adjust your attire.

On the bottom right is a prompt similar to the following image.

Other platforms will see different button prompts here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Use the button relevant to your platform to see a wide variety of slots where your outfits can be. If you don't have anything, you should see plenty of empty space. Enter your new attire over one of them. Afterward, create at least one more outfit and place it over one of the open spots.

GTA Online players can then access these new costumes from their Interaction Menu, which allows them to manually save anywhere in the overworld.

Poll : Did you start playing GTA Online in 2023? Yes No 0 votes