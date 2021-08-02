"Saving failed - unable to connect to the Rockstar game services": Is there a solution to this GTA Online error?

GTA Online is a competitive game that requires much time and effort to build a criminal empire. The worst thing that can happen to a player is when their game refuses to save.

Despite its enormous popularity, GTA Online is by no means an easy game. Beginners are bombarded with a plethora of missions and opportunities. It can get rather confusing as to where one should invest their hard-earned in-game money.

There is also the added risk of becoming aggrieved while doing a job in GTA Online. Amidst all this chaos and confusion, the worst nightmare for any player is the "Saving failed" error. Thankfully, there are a few ways to resolve this issue.

GTA Online: How to fix the "Saving failed" error

What is the "Saving failed" error in GTA Online?

This is a common error in GTA Online, which stems from a communication error with the Rockstar Games servers. When this happens, the game's progress is not saved, and the following message is displayed:

"Saving failed - unable to connect to the Rockstar game services."

Seeing such an error message in GTA Online is undeniably aggravating. However, players have identified multiple workarounds.

Steps to fix this error:

1) Wait for servers to start working again

Since this is a server error from Rockstar, players can wait for the game to fix this issue automatically. They can go about playing GTA Online for a few minutes until the save confirmation shows up.

2) Forcing a save by changing accessories

Changing clothing accessories while in-game will usually force GTA Online to save the player state. This can be done through the following steps:

Players have to first open the Interaction Menu .

. Then, they must choose the Inventory option.

option. Finally, players must change their clothing. A simple accessory change like shades or hats will do.

This workaround may not work for some players, but it usually resolves the issue for most.

3) Pressing Alt+F4

For this workaround, players should follow these steps:

Press Alt+F4 while in-game.

while in-game. This opens a pop-up that asks to confirm quitting the game. Press No.

Upon doing this, the game should now be saved successfully.

4) Check antivirus software

Sometimes, this issue can be caused by the player's antivirus software. In this case, they should add gtav.exe and gtavlauncher.exe to the antivirus software's exceptions list.

