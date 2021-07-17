5 easiest missions in GTA Online for beginners

Beginners in GTA Online are frequently intimidated by the game's massive amount of content. It can be difficult for such a player to determine what the initial course of action should be.

When it comes to missions, they should begin with Contact Missions, which are usually the first ones accessible in GTA Online. Most of them are unlocked at Rank 6, which is rather easy to reach.

The best way to do these missions in GTA Online is to buy an Armored Kuruma, available for $698,250. This list includes some of the easiest missions for beginners in GTA Online to rank up. Most of these Contact Missions are provided by Gerald. Ideally, they should be played on hard difficulty for greater rewards.

GTA Online: 5 best missions for beginners

1) Death Metal

This is a simple mission where players need to go to the Rogers Salvage and Scrap Yard and pick up a package. If done with the Armored Kuruma, this is a walk in the park.

The enemy Ballas can't harm the player if they're seated inside, and players should only exit after eliminating them. The maximum number of enemies encountered in this mission is 12. Players have to be at level 6 in GTA Online to unlock this mission.

2) Flood in the LS River

This mission is quite similar to the last one, as players are again tasked with acquiring a package for Gerald. This time, it's a meeting that the players have to ambush, taking off with all the product.

While there are 12 enemies initially, picking up the item triggers 4 SUVs with 2 people on board each. Players should be near their Armored Kuruma to make this faster and easier.

Getting access to this mission requires the player to be at level 6.

3) Pier Pressure

This is comparatively easier, as players engage in a gunfight with 11 enemies. Just like Flood in the LS River, players have to ambush a drug meeting and steal the product. Just like the above missions, this one is also available after reaching level 6 in GTA Online.

4) No Hay Bronca

No Hay Bronca is a bit different from previous missions, but just as easy. Not only are players required to collect a package, they also have to rescue another character (Stanley).

After delivering the package, they have to enter gang territory, destroy their vehicles and eliminate their leader. The player will encounter more than 41 enemies during this mission. This mission unlocks at level 8.

5) Blow Up

Players have to be at level 12 in GTA Online to unlock this mission, yet it is a rather straightforward one. Simeon tasks the player with blowing up all the cars of a rival dealership.

This can be done in many ways, as there is a jerry can available in the parking lot and a gas station just across the street. With an Armored Kuruma and some sticky bombs, it is made even easier.

The vehicle also helps in evading cops after blowing up the cars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer

