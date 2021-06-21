Everyone wants to live a good life in GTA Online, but not everyone knows how to. While grinding peanut-paying jobs is one way, real money is in businesses, apartments, and top-end vehicles.

A financially independent person will always have more freedom than someone who works around the clock for a job they couldn't give a brass farthing about.

5 best investments players can make in GTA Online in 2021

#5 - A high-end apartment

While players won't be spending a whole lot of time in their apartments in GTA Online, they will still need a place they can call their own to plan conspiracies and grand robberies.

Low-end and medium apartments cost considerably less than high-end ones, but they are not very practical since Heists can only be planned in high-end apartments. This is definitely one of the best investments players can make in GTA Online.

#4 - The Buzzard Attack Chopper

GTA Online owes part of its fame and renown to all the vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to the game. The Buzzard Attack Chopper is perhaps the most popular, not to mention devastating, flying bird players can find in GTA Online.

Moreover, many missions in the game require a helicopter, and there aren't many that would go toe to toe with this beast of a vehicle.

#3 - CEO Office

GTA Online features a number of great properties, each more useful than the other, but none is quite as profitable or as necessary as the CEO office.

Some properties even depend on the CEO office as they cannot be purchased if the player hasn't registered as a CEO. The CEO office has a number of uses in GTA Online.

First of all, it allows players to start the import/export business, which is perhaps the most lucrative business in GTA Online. Second, it allows players to spawn certain vehicles right next to the game, a feature that may sound trivial but saves a lot of time in the long run. Then there are all these exclusive perks that a CEO can enjoy as the owner of a multimillionaire company: free snacks, contacts, laptops, leads, and more.

#2 - A warehouse

As mentioned before, import/export is the most profitable business in GTA Online and generates a good deal of money. Vehicle warehouses, in particular, are insanely lucrative. They can shell out as much as $80,000 every 20 minutes.

To start the import/export business, players will need to invest in a warehouse. Admittedly, they cost a good chunk of money, but the return on investment made is substantial enough to make the initial burn worth every single penny.

#1 - The Oppressor MK II

While it's no secret that the Oppressor MK II is the most popular vehicle among griefers, players cannot possibly fly through the game without having ridden the futuristic miracle that makes beasts like the Vigilante look tiny and insignificant in comparison.

Equipped with a number of lethal weapons, the Oppressor MK II is extremely powerful and puts up one heck of a fight before going down.

