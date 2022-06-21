5 best tryhard outfits for GTA Online players

Over the years, the GTA Online community has developed many stereotypes about the different types of players that can be found playing this game. One of those stereotypical GTA Online players is called the tryhards.
While there are many definitions of what type of player would be considered a tryhard, the most common definition would be players who constantly want to show off their combat skills to other players for no apparent reason. They are mostly seen wearing military equipment combined with full black attire.
In recent times, tryhards have been seen more ironically by other GTA Online players, and many of them have even adopted their distinguishable clothing style. This article lists five of the best tryhard outfits to wear and become a part of the GTA Online tryhard community.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
Tryhard outfits that will make players stand out in GTA Online
5) Tiger outfit
When compared to other tryhard outfits in the game, the Tiger outfit has a unique color palette. With tiger stripes all over it, it boasts a sporty but tactical appearance. Players may flaunt the fierce colors of a tiger while wearing this attire, making them pretty intimidating compared to other players.
Here's what players will need to make this outfit work:
- Tiger Scuba Outfit
- Black Tact Gloves
- Tiger Knit Balaclava
- Tiger Quad Lens Outfit
4) Outbreak outfit
This all-black outfit is for players who want to ensure they are a stereotypical tryhard. The specific outfit is heavily influenced by what other players perceive tryhards to look like with its combination of tech, vintage, and combat wear. Even though this is a classic look for tryhard players, it is still pretty cool-looking.
Here’s how to get this look:
- Purchase a Black Flight Suit and save it
- Use Black Trenchcoat
- Use Black Leather Gloves
- Use Black Large Cargos
- Use Heavy Uniform Boots
- Use Black T-shirt (save this outfit in another slot, call it Outfit 1)
- Use Black Respirator Mask
- Use Black Dome Helmet
- Switch back to the Black Flight Suit you saved earlier
- Enter the strip club
- Switch back to Outfit 1
3) Night-Ops outfit
If players don't want to spend too much time on how they will look and just want the tryhard vibe to their appearance, then the Night-Ops outfit is perfect for them as they will be roaming around the map looking like someone who is a specialist in stealthy combat.
Here’s how to get this look:
- Black Combat Shirt
- Black Plate Carrier
- Black Battle Pants
- Black Tactical Boots
- Black Tact Gloves
- Black Dual Lens
- Black Gun Glasses/Black Spec Ski
2) Spec Ops outfit
Only players who want to be hardcore tryhards should wear this outfit as it clearly communicates that they are an expert in the game and should not be messed with. However, this outfit can also have an opposite effect, where all the other GTA Online players might see them wearing the Spec Ops outfit as a challenge and would constantly try to eliminate them. So, if players choose to wear this outfit, they must be ready for a fight at any time.
Here’s how to get this look:
- Equip the Grassland Armor from the Cayo Perico Heist Outfits section
- Tan Walking Boots
- Black Tact Gloves
- Brushstroke Dual Lens
- Grayscale Urban Ski/Moss Spec Ski
1) Red Tryhard outfit
This all-red ensemble is designed for players who wish to look like a traditional tryhard but with a twist. With a mix of tech, vintage, and combat wear, this outfit is greatly influenced by how other players perceive tryhard to appear, but the bright red color gives the outfit a little personality.
Here’s how to get this look:
- Cherry Motocross Racing Jersey
- White Leather Low Crotch Jeans
- All Red Studded Sneakers
- Red and Gray Armored Gloves
- Red Bigness T-Shirt Mask
- Black and Red Advanced Helmet
- Black Desert Scarf
In the end, there is one thing every GTA Online player agrees on. The tryhards do have a pretty appealing clothing style that can be easily customized and personalized, making them a good choice for an outfit that will stand out in the crowd of other GTA Online players.