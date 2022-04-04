5 of the best outfits in GTA Online 

GTA Online gives its players a huge array of clothing to choose from. There are numerous clothing stores and other locations where accessories can be found. Combining certain items in the game can create some pretty amazing outfits.

Over the years and sometimes thanks to certain DLC items, players can collect and save up their favorite outfit-building face paints, masks, suits, and more.

This article will talk about five of the best outfits in GTA Online that gamers should try out.

GTA Online outfits might sometimes make the man

5) S.W.A.T. Outfit

Dressing as one a SWAT member in GTA Online is a sure-fire way to show that a player means business. It is a very antagonizing outfit but also has a number of benefits. Bulletproof vests and armored helmets already provide players with a little more protection.

Also, dressing in this authoritative outfit will allow players to have their own little RP experience. Or, if fans are already partaking in GTA 5 RP, they can find the right server to join an actual S.W.A.T. team.

4) Hitman Outfit

Hitman is another fantastic gaming franchise that allows players to assume the role of master assassin Agent 47. His look is extremely simple to get, and it lets other gamers know that this player means business and considers themselves at the "Hitman" level.

Becoming Agent 47 involves only a few quick steps by visiting a suit store and the barbers. Players are still waiting on the barcode tattoo for the neck. Of course, gamers will first need to use the character creator screen to get the avatar's features right.

3) Peaky Blinders Outfit

Peaky Blinders has been one of the most popular TV shows in the past few years and is soon to come to an end. So why not celebrate this occasion by dressing like a 19th-century criminal, with multiple old, old-school looks available.

The YouTube video above showcases not only one but seven of the best Peaky Blinders outfits that GTA Online players can find, wear and save in the game. Buy yourself a Tommy Gun from Ammu-Nation, and you're all set to go.

2) The Joker Outfit

If GTA Online players were quick enough when the Mournful Demon face paint came out in a Halloween DLC, then they are off to a great start. This is basically the Joker makeup. Some gamers may even still have their Joker outfit saved from when this player's favorite was once all over the map, styled on the Heath Ledger Joker from the Dark Knight films.

Choosing the right hair and eye makeup at the barber is just as important as finding which Joker outfit suits your avatar best. The YouTube video above is just one of many guides.

1) Deadpool

While modders will have a much easier time getting a very true-to-life version of the Deadpool outfit, most GTA Online players should be happy to hear they can piece together their own simple controversial superhero costume quite easily. This is shown step-by-step in the above YouTube tutorial.

This has to be one of the best outfits in the game these days simply because he is so recognizable, and anyone that sees him should expect some sort of adrenaline-fueled fight scene, or at least something a little funny.

Edited by R. Elahi