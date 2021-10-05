How to make your GTA Online character look like The Joker from Batman

GTA Online players will have seen The Joker run around the map at some point in the past couple of years. He was spawned after a bout of "Batman Fever" following the release of The Dark Knight films.

Usually, fans only get to see some of the craziest get-ups in modded versions or videos of GTA Online. Fortunately for all players, users can make some famous look-alikes using the character creation screen.

Many of these famous and infamous look-alikes can be created exceptionally well with the proper attention to detail by GTA Online gamers.

The Heath Ledger 'Joker' in GTA Online

Although some older GTA Online fans have seen more than four actors play The Joker in the past 50 years, Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Batman Dark Knight villain is still considered the finest. He seemed to perfectly capture the terrifying insanity of the madman that is The Joker.

This article includes a beneficial video to assist users in their character creation of one of the world's best-known 'evil geniuses'.

They will also find a step-by-step walkthrough to follow, making it easy to understand how to bring The Joker to life.

Helpful GTA Online character creator tips

GTA Online player version of Heath Ledger (Image via Pinwino Feo, YouTube)

After making a Heath Ledger look-alike on the GTA Online character creator screen, or as best as players can do, they need to make some online modifications to the character's clothes. Users must then select the following features and edit them as required by the video tutorials.

GTA Online users should start by making a terrifying Joker face before changing their character's clothes. They can do this by visiting a barber. The one near Ponsonbys makes it easier to get clothes close by.

At the barber, players should select the Con Gel haircut and the Mournful Daemon make-up. Add some stained red lipstick and darker eye shadow to improve the menacing features if preferred.

They can head t0 Ponsonbys next, buy a pair of tight purple trousers and add the Chocolate Tip Oxfords as the shoes. Next, gamers have to turn around to see the vests and pick up the Olive Plaid Vest. They can move to the shirt section and find the Pale Blue Shirt for use under the new vest.

There is already a striking resemblance between the GTA Online character and The Joker by now. By just adding the Gold Striped Tie and Black Leather Gloves, the GTA Online Joker is finished. But it's not necessarily complete.

Batman lovers and GTA Online players can still alter the look slightly to include The Joker's big coat from the movie.

Added coat and body armor (Image via Pinwino Feo, YouTube)

If still at Ponsonbys, users may go to the coats segment and select the Navy Blue Wool Coat. What's left is to use the same shirt and tie as before and make the GTA Online character's Heavy Bulletproof Vest visible on the inventory screen.

