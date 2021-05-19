5 best characters mods for GTA 5 in 2021

Character mods can often be simplistic in nature, but they add so much life to the modding scene in GTA 5.

This listicle will not just feature the five most popular or downloaded character mods around. Instead, it will focus on five of the most popular and well-received character mods that are still widely circulated today on GTA5-mods.com. There are several other websites from where players can download these mods, but GTA5-mods.com is chosen for consistency and reliability.

Most popular characters mods for GTA 5 in 2021

#5 - Harley Quinn (Injustice 2)

Harley Quinn is one of the most popular comic book characters in the world, so it's no surprise that thousands of GTA fans wish to download her character mod for GTA 5. Players looking for the Harley Quinn mod can click here.

The mod offers three iconic outfits for players to mess around with. If GTA 5 gamers love to play the game in more wacky settings, then having this Harley Quinn character mod could brighten their day.

#4 - John Cena

John Cena is one of the most recognizable names in the western world. Whether GTA fans love him for his WWE career or his shtick in Hollywood, John Cena is a name that many players love to have in their character mods. One such character mod is found here.

Other WWE legends such as The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin also have their own amusing character mods for GTA 5. However, this John Cena mod is the most liked one on GTA5-mods.com.

It's also worth noting that this John Cena mod uses the wrestler's actual model from one of the more recent WWE games.

#3 - Goku

Anime and manga fans are obsessed with "death battles" and frequently compare the power levels between various anime and manga characters. For those interested in using Goku in GTA 5, this character mod is the one to download.

This character mod clashes badly with the usual GTA 5 style, but it works well if one downloads other characters to work off Goku in GTA 5. Of course, this character mod works wonderfully with other absurd mods, such as those that alter the general gameplay to something that is usually in a fighting game.

#2 - Sonic the Hedgehog

As one of the most iconic video game characters out there, it would only be fitting that a Sonic the Hedgehog character mod would be so popular among GTA 5 fans. Some variations of this mod also include a custom script for his supersonic speed.

In terms of sheer absurdity, one cannot go wrong with having this character mod. Add in other characters like Goku and Shrek, and one will have a wacky GTA 5 experience unlike anything else in-game.

Of course, fans of Sonic the Hedgehog will also appreciate the idea of Sonic shooting random pedestrians, especially since Shadow (another fan-favorite within the Sonic series) has a gun on the cover of his own game.

#1 - Carl "CJ" Johnson

Some fans consider CJ to be the greatest GTA protagonist ever and would likely love to play as him in GTA 5.

Fortunately, there are dozens of mods that allow users to play as CJ in GTA 5, but this is the most liked one on GTA5-mods.com. It's been rated by over 100 people, with an impressive average rating of five stars.

This character mod mirrors CJ quite nicely in the GTA 5 style. It is especially great for GTA 5 fans who are looking for something more realistic and less goofy.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.