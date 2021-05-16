RAW Superstar trolls John Cena; calls himself "Greatest United States Champion" 

RAW Superstar Sheamus trolled WWE legend John Cena in his latest tweet and called himself the greatest United States Champion.

Sheamus occasionally posts amusing tweets taking hilarious jibes at his pro-wrestler friends. Sheamus posted a throwback photo in his latest tweet featuring himself and former United States Champion John Cena.

The photo shows both Sheamus and Cena flexing their muscles following a grueling workout. The caption to the photo reads:

Here’s a picture of the GREATEST United States Champion and John Cena

Here’s a picture of the GREATEST United States Champion and John Cena pic.twitter.com/YqVZgNolnD — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 15, 2021

Sheamus and John Cena are good friends in real life

Sheamus made his main roster debut in 2009 and kicked off a feud with John Cena soon after. Sheamus took everyone by surprise at TLC 2009 where he defeated Cena for the WWE Championship.

Both Sheamus and John Cena have faced each other on various occasions and are close in real life. Cena has made several appearances on Sheamus' "Celtic Warrior Workouts" YouTube channel.

Sheamus' tweet resulted in John Cena's fans coming in droves and reminding him that the WWE veteran is still the greatest US Champion of all time.

*Here’s a picture of the GREATEST United States Champion and Sheamus — Eshan (@Eshan890) May 15, 2021

I love you but John Cena is the greatest Us Champion pic.twitter.com/dd2QW3oRbe — Abdoulaye Diallo (@Adsavage11235) May 15, 2021

Sheamus is a three-time US Champion himself but Cena has always been dubbed by many fans as the greatest US Champion ever. Most of Cena's US title runs have been memorable and produced a bunch of classic in-ring battles.

John Cena is the greatest US Champion of all time

Change my mind pic.twitter.com/Z2qTDSjS3x — Outsider (@CleanerSZN) March 6, 2021

John Cena first held the US title back in 2004-05 before he got a mega push as the WWE Champion. Cena feuded with Rusev over the US Championship in early 2015 and defeated him to win the title at WrestleMania 31 that year. Cena then kicked off a weekly open challenge for the US title on WWE RAW and had incredible matches against talented performers like Stardust, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro.

John Cena has held the US Championship on 5 different occasions and his runs with the coveted title are still remembered to this day by his fans.

Which WWE Superstar is the greatest United States Champion according to you? Share your comments below!