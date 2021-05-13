Top 5 GTA 5 mods for PC in 2021

One of the many joys of playing GTA 5 on a PC is the fact that players have access to one of the best aspects of the game - the modding community.

The modding community for Rockstar Games' magnum opus GTA 5 has been nothing short of industrious. Ever since the game's release on PC in 2015, the community has churned out some of the best mods ever seen in the videogame industry.

While that has affected the quality of play in GTA Online, Story Mode fans have had nothing negative to say about mods.

If players are looking to switch things up to a large degree and don't mind terrorizing the citizens of Los Santos, they need not look any further than these mods.

5 mods that will change things massively in GTA 5

1 - Simple Zombies

The gaming community has always had a particular fascination with zombies and survival horror. Complete with a camp and survival mechanic, this mod combines the chaotic and expansive open world of GTA 5 with all the best aspects of a zombie apocalypse survival shooter.

If it is a competently deep zombie shooter one is looking for, then this mod for GTA 5 might just do the trick.

2 - LSPD First Response

Even though players love the wanton violence and reckless abandon of the criminal life in GTA 5, sometimes they might want a change of pace and scenery. The LSPD First Response mod puts players in the shoes of a police officer as they go on patrol, make arrests and play through missions.

The LSPDFR mod is absolutely insane with just how much it is able to accomplish. The mod is almost an entirely new game in itself, which goes to show just how incredibly well-made it is.

3 - Benny's Motor Works SP

One of the best parts about GTA Online is just how much it allows players to customize their rides and even weaponize them. One of the game's best additions was Benny's Original Motor Works - a custom mod shop that allows players to upgrade their rides into custom builds.

Benny only works on select builds and upgrades them to their custom variants, and the results are always fantastic. This mod allows players to upgrade the cars present in single-player into their custom variants, which is a nice touch that tuner heads might appreciate.

4 - Lively World

(Image via GTA5Mods)

GTA 5's world is already lively, given just how well-detailed and nuanced Rockstar's NPC AI always is. However, modders always go one step further to ground the game in reality.

The mod adds further layers of complexity and allows NPCs to interact with the game world in more unique ways. This mod, when used in combination with others such as World of Variety, makes GTA 5 feel all the more real than it already is.

5 - John Wick

While playing as the dynamic trio (Michael, Trevor, Franklin) is well and good, GTA 5 could use some Keanu Reeves. This mod allows players to bring John Wick and his headshot-heavy brand of justice to Los Santos.

If players have ever wondered what John Wick would fare against the forces of Los Santos, they can play it out using this mod in GTA 5.