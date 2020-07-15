One of the great things about GTA Online is that you can create a character of your choice, and customise it as you please. This game offers a wide range of character choices to choose from and therefore, you can see so many unique characters in the world of GTA Online.

How to create characters in GTA Online

Create characters in three main steps (Image; VG247.com)

Character creation in GTA Online is very detailed, and has three steps to be followed. The first part to creating a character is determining his/her heritage. The second step involves choosing a lifestyle, and the final one is about selecting an appearance of your choice.

Step 1: Determining the heritage

For determining the heritage of your character in GTA Online, you need to select your grandparents in the beginning. After that, you can choose various tendencies from your maternal and/or paternal side.

If you love to play another Rockstar Games creation, Red Dead Redemption, you can select John Marston as your Special Dad. For those of you who do not know, John Marston is the main character of Red Dead Redemption.

Step 2: Choosing the lifestyle

Choose the lifestyle according you want (Image: YouTube)

You can choose the lifestyle you want your character to have by assigning hours that he/she needs to invest when doing a particular work. You have to distribute 24 hours over seven lifestyles, and each lifestyle has different traits. Each lifestyle in GTA Online also increases and decreases certain aspects that are mentioned below:

1. Asleep

This lifestyle increases your stamina, strength, stealth and lung capacity. You can spend a maximum of 12 hours in this lifestyle.

2. With friends & family

This lifestyle increases stamina and strength, and reduces shooting ability. You can spend a maximum of four hours in this lifestyle.

3. Playing sports & working out

This lifestyle increases stamina, lung capacity and strength, but reduces shooting and driving abilities. You can spend a maximum of eight hours in this lifestyle.

4. Doing legal work

This lifestyle increases stamina, stealth and flying, but reduces driving ability. You can spend a maximum of ten hours in this lifestyle.

5. Sitting on the couch

This lifestyle increases flying and driving abilities, but reduces stamina, lung capacity and strength. You can spend a maximum of eight hours in this lifestyle.

6. Partying

This lifestyle increases stealth and shooting abilities, but reduces stamina, lung capacity and strength. You can spend a maximum of eight hours in this lifestyle.

7. Doing illegal work

This lifestyle increases shooting and driving abilities, but reduces lung capacity. You can spend a maximum of eight hours in this lifestyle.

Step 3: Selecting an appearance

This is the final step of the process, where you change your appearance in GTA Online. Apart from changing your hair colour and age, you can also add spectacles and a hat to your character.