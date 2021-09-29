GTA 5 players can buy masks from Vespucci Movie Masks.

There are 20 masks to buy at this location. Interestingly enough, Vespucci Movie Masks also sells three inexpensive tank tops for Trevor Philips and eight cheaper T-shirts for Michael De Santa. As the name implies, Vespucci Movie Masks is located in the Vespucci Beach Sidewalk.

It's easily identifiable with a giant monkey head looming over its location. However, GTA 5 players can't buy masks right away. Instead, they must wait for the Masks setup heist mission. This setup mission is for the Blitz Play heist.

Where to buy masks in GTA 5?

The Vespucci Movie Masks location is the green dot (Image via Rockstar Games)

After GTA 5 players complete the Masks setup mission, they're free to buy masks anytime they want. In GTA Online, players can purchase masks right away. However, the remainder of this article will focus on what GTA 5 players can acquire at Vespucci Movie Masks.

GTA 5 gamers can walk up to the mask vendor and press the relevant interaction button to buy items. On console, it's the right D-pad. The masks are more expensive than the t-shirts and tank tops that the store sells.

All GTA 5 masks

The Green Monster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Green Monster Mask costs $270.

The Red Monster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Red Monster variant also costs $270.

The Pig Mask (Image via Rockstar Games)

The PIg Mask costs $200 in GTA 5.

The darker variation (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like with the previous variation, GTA 5 players can buy this version for $200.

Silver Skull (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can opt fo the Silver Skull for $350.

Bone Skull (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bone Skull also costs $350.

The Space Monkey (Image via Rockstar Games)

One can acquire the Space Monkey option for $450.

A White Hockey mask (Image via Rockstar Games)

If GTA 5 players wish to resemble Jason Vorhees, it will cost them $500.

The red Hockey variant (Image via Rockstar Games)

This one costs as much as the previous option ($500).

Ape (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following few masks are among the least expensive. The Ape variation costs only $50.

Dark Ape (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dark Ape costs $50, like the previous option.

Carnival Orange (Image via Rockstar Games)

Carnival Orange is almost double the price of the previous two masks. It costs $99.

Carnival White (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 players can buy the Carnival White option for $99 as well.

Carnival Blue (Image via Rockstar Games)

This mask also costs $99 like its carnival counterparts. It's also not a libra.

Red Wrestler (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 players can also resemble luchadors. The Red Wrestler mask costs $125.

Green Wrestler (Image via Rockstar Games)

Surprisingly, the Green Wrestler variant costs more than the red one. GTA 5 players can buy it for $150.

Patriot Wrestler (Image via Rockstar Games)

This mask costs $25 more than the previous luchador option. Its price is $175 in GTA 5.

Domino Wrestler (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Domino Wrestler variant only costs $85, which is a stark decrease compared to the previous wrestling masks on this list.

Gray Wrestler (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gray Wrestler is the second-to-last option that GTA 5 players can purchase at Vespucci Movie Masks. It costs $150.

Phoenix Wrestler (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final product from the Vespucci location costs $175 in GTA 5.

