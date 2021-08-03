Top 5 most boring missions in GTA 5’s main story 

GTA 5 is prominent for its cinematic missions that leave players in awe and sometimes in tears.

GTA 5 is the latest game in the franchise and it tells the story of three main characters. Each of them has a special power and background story.

They each partake in many missions, either solo or with the other two protagonists.

Some of these missions are extremely complex and difficult to complete, while others are really fun to do. Some involve doing some crazy heists and robberies, while other missions require players to take out an army of enemies. All these amazing missions are what make GTA 5 special today.

Not all missions are always fun and despite everything mentioned so far, some missions in the game are dull as bricks. Here is a list of five GTA 5 missions that are straight out boring.

GTA 5: Top 5 most boring missions that are part of the main story

5) Complications

One of the first few missions in GTA 5, the character Franklin sets out to steal Michael's car. For this mission, players need to sneak around Michael's house to steal his car. Once Franklin gets to Michael's car and steals it, Michael hops out of the backseat and puts a gun to Franklin's head. He asks Franklin to drive into Simeon's garage. The game then switches to Michael as he beats up Simeon. This mission comes as an introduction to the character Michael, but it is a slow and boring one to get through.

4) Tow Truck

This mission requires Franklin to help Tonya with her boyfriend's job. Players need to go to the police impound to pick up a tow truck and take it to the location given on the map to be able to tow a vehicle that is parked illegally. This mission is really monotonous as it involves no action and feels more like a chore than a GTA mission.

3) Masks

This is a pre-heist mission that players need to do as a heist setup. This is a very easy but uneventful mission to do. Players need to go to a mask shop to buy a mask. There isn't anything more to it - just pick up the mask. The mission lacks everything from excitement to story.

2) Did somebody say yoga?

This mission is done by Michael and it takes place in his house. Michael's wife Amanda has a yoga trainer who helps her practice. When Michael agrees to do yoga with them, it begins as one of the most unstimulating experiences in GTA 5 for players.

1) Scouting the Port

Scouting the Port is by far the most uninspiring GTA 5 mission. It involves Trevor going with Wade and Floyd to look around the port as a setup for their next mission. After reaching the port, Trevor has to move the containers from one place to another to stay in disguise as an employee. Trevor will next need to use the large magnetic crane to move even more boxes before he can take pictures of the ship as a setup. This is a tedious and time-consuming mission in GTA 5 that almost no player enjoys.

