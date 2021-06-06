5 most forgettable missions from GTA 5

GTA 5 is one of the most comprehensive and expansive experiences one can have in single-player games, even by today's standards.

Since the days of GTA 3, the GTA franchise has always focused on delivering a long single-player campaign that is packed to the brim with quality missions. However, some missions often fail to live up to expectations.

GTA 5 has its share of duds, but not to the point where they become a major annoyance. Instead, these missions fade away from memory as a result of being unremarkable.

Missions can be forgettable for a variety of reasons - lack of proper story motivation, no interesting gameplay, or just bland writing and design.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion

Missions that failed to leave a mark on players in GTA 5

1 - Scouting the Port

On the first playthrough, Scouting the Port feels like a welcome change of pace, with Trevor simply surveying a potential score. However, the mission quickly develops into a thoroughly unremarkable and uneventful exercise that fails to provide any sort of commentary or interesting gameplay opportunities.

The mission doesn't just stand out like a sore thumb but is a major blot on what is otherwise a really strong and well-paced campaign.

2 - Merryweather Heist

The Merryweather Heist is easily the most underwhelming mission in GTA 5. The mission lacks any sort of tension in both approaches.

The fact that the heist doesn't even pay very well should be enough of a reason to dislike it. Moreover, the lack of any sort of cool and innovative gameplay makes this mission absolutely uneventful.

3 - Blitz Play

Blitz Play should have been way more exciting than it was. The mission feels like one big homage to Heat, with the crew taking an armored truck as their score.

Like Heat, the mission quickly devolves into one long shooting gallery. The shooting gallery outstays its welcome and goes on for far too long.

4 - The Long Stretch

This is the first mission in which players see just how frustrated Franklin is with the gang life and how he has no love for the "OGs." The story has plenty to offer, and it is a crucial point in the GTA 5 campaign.

However, the mission manages to be thoroughly unremarkable. It doesn't have interesting story beats or gameplay to latch on to, making it a thoroughly bland experience.

5 - Friend Request

Much like "Scouting the Port," this mission isn't that annoying in the first playthrough. However, it becomes thoroughly unbearable the second time around.

Firstly, picking out clothes before the mission feels both tedious and unimportant. Secondly, the mission is essentially just one long joke that Rockstar Games thought was hilarious. However, the joke is childish at best.

The mission lacks any sort of interesting gameplay, and the story feels disingenuous. It simply feels like something that Rockstar created to satirize social media rather than drive the story forward in a meaningful way.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh