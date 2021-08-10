Is there a lack of character customization options in GTA Online?

GTA Online is the first game in the series where players got to play with a customizable protagonist. However, when it came out, the character creator had a lack of customization options.

Online multiplayer games usually offer the ability to choose a playable character or create a custom one. GTA Online wasn't the first GTA game to implement a multiplayer system. GTA 4's online mode wasn't very successful, especially because of the much-hated Games for Windows Live service.

Despite having poor reception initially, GTA Online went on to become the most successful GTA game ever. Since then, it has attracted millions of players and generated a massive amount of revenue.

GTA Online: Is character customization an underdeveloped feature in the game?

Character customization is a major aspect of GTA Online's appeal. Players can buy tons of cosmetic modifications like clothes, tattoos, haircuts, and accessories. There are over 4000 clothing items available in the game, with more being added with every update.

Some of these items are fixed according to gender, and some are extremely rare to obtain. The character creation is equally customizable, with sliders available for almost every facial feature. Players choose a set of parents, some of whom are characters from prior GTA and RDR games.

GTA Vice City was the first game in the series to have clothing options for the main character. GTA San Andreas, its sequel, expanded upon this feature greatly. It had a massive selection of clothing, haircuts, tattoos, and accessories.

Players could even customize their body type and maintain muscle and body fat. GTA 4 had much fewer customization features than its predecessor, and players could only access clothing and accessories.

GTA 5 brought back the clothing and customization features from GTA San Andreas, but without the muscle/fat maintenance. GTA Online expanded on the available items, with an insane amount of choices available.

Some of them can be quite expensive, and buying all of the clothing in-game costs over $20 million. This is enough to prove that GTA Online does not lack customizability. In fact, it has the maximum possible options for player customization in the series.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod