5 most effective ways to deal with griefers and tryhards in GTA Online

GTA Online, as one of the most popular multiplayer games out there, is no stranger to griefers and tryhards.

In fact, the game does little to prevent this sort of behaviour. Unexpected attacks, provocative offences and foul language are considered completely normal in GTA Online.

While there is not a lot players can do against annoying players in GTA Online, they can certainly be dealt with without too much drama.

This article highlights effective ways to deal with griefers in GTA Online.

How to deal with griefers in GTA Online

#5 Keep an eye out for attention-seekers

Griefers and Tryhards are like attention-seeking kids. The more attention they get, the harder they grief. While there are more practical ways to deal with such people in GTA Online (as listed below), the simplest way to avoid any drama is to keep an eye out for people who are acting suspiciously in a session and steer clear of them.

#4 – Go ghost

One way to avoid unpleasant encounters in GTA Online, especially when grinding an important errand like delivering supplies, is to buy a few minutes of radar invisibility.

To go ghost in GTA Online, players need to:

Bring up the Interaction Menu

Go to SecuroServ

Click on CEO/VIP abilities

Click on Ghost Organisation

It should be noted that buying invisibility in a GTA Online session costs about $12,000, and the deal expires after three minutes.

#3 Not the smartest option but desperate times call for desperate measures

The Orbital Cannon is the most devastating weapon in GTA Online. No one stands a chance against the sharp accuracy of this weapon, let alone a sad little griefer.

While the Orbital Cannon does cost a good chunk of money every time it is used, it's good to know that it's a viable option against vexing players unwilling to back off.

#2 Switch sessions

This is perhaps the simplest way to deal with griefers in GTA Online. Players can switch sessions or glitch into a solo lobby if a tryhard is trying way too hard to get a rise out of them.

#1 Report in-game players

While there is no simple way to chuck annoying players out of a session in GTA Online, griefers can be reported if they openly break community guidelines.

Given GTA Online, like every other multiplayer game, doesn't discourage this sort of behavior, one person's complaint would probably be taken with a grain of salt. If, however, the entire group in a session reports the griefer, the system will have to kick them out of the lobby.

