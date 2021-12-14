GTA Online has an enormous selection of weapons available in the game. Players can find some weapons hidden around the map, while most can be bought from an Ammu-Nation.

Some of these weapons are far more intimidating than others. Sure, laser weapons are scary, but not necessarily that intimidating because they are so overpowered.

This article will look at which five weapons are the most intimidating in GTA Online.

GTA Online players do not want to be killed by any of these menacing weapons

Some weapons are just too realistic and frightening. Below is a list of the top 5 most intimidating weapons in GTA Online.

1) Broken Glass Bottle

Please don't stab us with that (Image via Sportskeeda)

The broken glass bottle is such an intimidating weapon in GTA Online because it is very realistic. Many people have experienced accidentally cutting themselves on glass before and it is truly unpleasant. As a melee weapon, it is terrifying.

This is why many GTA Online players fear being stabbed with a broken bottle in the game. It carries with it a cringe-worthy feeling from the real world. It's terrifying to imagine a crazed person attacking anyone with a real bottle.

2) Machete

Straight out of a horror film (Image via Sportskeeda)

The machete is effectively the biggest knife in the game. This weapon immediately reminds players of Jason from the Halloween movies, which is scary enough, to begin with.

Any GTA Online player would undoubtedly be intimidated when backed into a corner by a machete-wielding maniac.

3) Hammer

Hammer time (Image via Sportskeeda)

A hammer is usually a useful tool. GTA Online, however, is a menacing weapon used by attackers to strike brutal fear and injury on their enemies.

GTA Online fans have undoubtedly seen movies where the evil antagonist has used a hammer as a weapon. Smashing fingers and breaking kneecaps is what comes to mind when thinking of being assaulted with a hammer. This is an extremely intimidating weapon.

4) Molotov Cocktail

Twisted fire-starter (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fire is scary and there is no doubt about it. So what could be much more intimidating than someone who wants to soak a player in gasoline and watch them burn to death in a matter of seconds? Not much.

GTA Online players can usually only run screaming when they come up against an enemy madly throwing Molotov at them. This is why this weapon is so frightening.

5) Sawed-Off shotgun

Not messing around (Image via Sportskeeda)

Guns are intimidating, though maybe not as much as some of the more up-close and personal melee weapons available. However, when it comes to guns that make a real impression, none do it much better than a sawed-off shotgun.

Made famous in many gangster movies, the weapon is the perfect gun that allows enemies up close to their victims to blast them with both barrels. This is a terrifying thought and why bad guys with this brutal little gun should be avoided.

