How to make your GTA Online character look like Jason from Friday the 13th

GTA Online players are usually big fans of in-game action, adventure and violence. As such, the series has often drawn inspiration from some of Hollywood's most iconic films.

One such classic, as well as a go-to old school horror film at the top of many GTA Online players' movie lists, is Friday the 13th. Fans of the movie who also like to play GTA Online will be excited to hear that they can easily bring to life one of the scariest horror movie characters from the eighties.

Here's a a step-by-step guide on how to create a true Jason Voorhees lookalike from the Friday the 13th.

GTA Online creator video and step-by-step tutorial

Referring to the video for more detailed visual instructions if needed, GTA Online players can make modifications to their character. Jason's hairstyle, for example, is very similarly styled to that of the Joker character. The Con Gel hairdo works pretty well for Jason as well in GTA Online.

If you're wondering where all of the clothing to create Jason can be found, you don't have to look very far.

Simply head over to the Ammu-Nation on Pillbox Hill to purchase a navy or gray boiler suit to begin the transformation. This is also where you can purchase the machete, which is an essential prop for the fabled character. The next step is also quite easy and not very far from this location.

Head down to the Vespucci Beach Mask Store to pick up the most essential part of Jason's get-up: his terrifying hockey mask. Cycling through the available masks, pick the White Hockey Mask and buy it, put it on and the job is nearly done.

You can decide on Jason's shoe choice for yourself, as it can be debated as to which ones are most memorable from the films. We figure the character is well-suited to dark, heavy-duty work boots. Once you make your choice, that's it.

Now go and terrify your fellow players online with just your appearance and with no "griefing" required.

