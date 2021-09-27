Where to buy the boiler suit in GTA 5

The best and most fully stocked Ammu-Nation in GTA 5 is found at the corner of Pillbox Hill in Downtown, Los Santos. It houses the much sought-after boiler suit, as well as a very cool firing range. This is where players can buy the infamous boiler suits.

Specific outfits are required to complete certain missions throughout GTA 5. There will usually be a need to complete a side mission where players must obtain appropriate mission clothing, vehicles, and so on.

So, where should players be going for their boiler suit purchasing needs? The answer is GTA 5's largest Ammu-Nation, a store located right in the heart of the city on Pillbox Hill.

Locating and buying the boiler suit in GTA 5

All GTA 5 players will know the boiler suit from mission #35 aptly named 'Boiler Suits', as part of the game's third heist mission Blitz Play. For this mission, players will need to procure every required item ranging from a garbage truck to masks and boiler suits.

In GTA 5, the player must first buy the three protagonists' disguises for the mission, but it is also a piece of clothing players can buy outside of the GTA 5 mission. There is only one problem. This particular boiler suit cannot be found in just any random Ammu-Nation store in the game.

Out of the nine Ammu-Nation stores dotted around the GTA 5 map, there is only one Ammu-Nation that stocks the boiler suit. GTA 5 players have found themselves going into Blaine County and Paleto Ammu-Nation stores looking for a comfy navy, grey or green boiler suit, only to discover that they don't have any in stock once they get there. This made some players at the time wonder whether the boiler suit could have only been an item that could be acquired for the single-player mission.

With so many clothing and weapons options available in GTA 5; from suits, ties and other formalwear in a store like Ponsonbys to basic t-shirts and shorts combos from Sub Urban stores, players can choose their own fashionable looks.

Boiler Suit (Image via Sportskeeda)

So, head on down to the Ammu-Nation at Pillbox Hill in the district of Strawberry to get one of these suits which are ideal for your criminal career.

