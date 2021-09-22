Top 5 most fun GTA 5 story mode missions

GTA 5, being one of the most successful GTA titles, features a diverse assortment of incredibly exciting missions.

GTA 5's storyline follows the adventure of three criminal kingpins: Trevor, Michael, and Franklin. The ability to switch between the three characters has made GTA 5 one of the most unique games of all time.

This article talks about five of GTA 5's most exciting story mode missions.

Most exciting GTA 5 story mode missions

5) Blitz Play

GTA 5 features a number of action-packed missions, but the likes of the Blitz Play are uncommon even in a game as incredibly popular as GTA 5. Before starting the mission, players are required to procure certain items for the Heist. And during the mission, Michael rams an armored vehicle to a halt to secure the targeted prize.

All in all, this is one of the most exciting missions in GTA 5 and one that doesn't get the kind of buzz it deserves.

4) Mr. Phillips

By now, almost everyone knows what being around Mr. Phillips feels like, even those that have not yet had the chance to play GTA 5. This mission was the perfect way to set the tone for the kind of missions players will be required to nail when playing as Trevor, the manchild, who will throw a tantrum every time things don't go his way.

In 30 minutes, players will have killed Johnny Klebitz after sleeping with his wife, taught his competitors a lesson, and seen what playing as Mr. Phillips brings to the table: Unbridled chaos – the kind GTA 5 was made for.

3) The Jewel Store Job

The Jewel Store job is another action-packed adventure that GTA 5 players couldn't get enough of. Packed to the gills with a number of exciting objects, The Jewel Store Job was no less than a quintessential Grand Theft experience, and Rockstar did a wonderful job of making it as thrilling as possible.

2) The Bureau Raid

By now, players must have seen a pattern emerging with the most popular GTA 5 missions of all time. All of them have something or another to do with plotting robberies or looting people. The Bureau Raid is no exception and is, hence, unanimously agreed upon to be one of GTA 5's best story mode missions.

1) The Big Score

It is nearly impossible to talk about the most popular GTA 5 missions without mentioning the Big Score. Packed to the rafters with a number of thrilling objectives, the Big Score is one heck of a mission and makes for some of the most memorable moments in GTA 5.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

