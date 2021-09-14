Top 5 easiest contact missions in GTA Online

Intricate missions are probably the main reason the GTA series stands out, and GTA Online is no exception to that rule.

There are many missions in GTA Online which are assigned by different side characters. While some of them are mundane tasks, there are quite a lot of missions that help players score some GTA$ and RP. These contact missions can be assigned by side characters such as Lamar Davis, Lester, and Simeon Yetarian to name a few.

Some of the contact missions take time and are quite difficult to complete, while others are easy and can be done in minutes. Here is a list of the easiest contact missions in GTA Online.

5 of the easiest contact missions in GTA Online

5) Where credit's due

(Timestamp - 3:03)

This mission is assigned by Simeon Yetarian and is unlocked at level 5 in GTA Online. The mission can be done by up to two players, and requires players to steal a Zion. Once the Zion is stolen, the player gets a one-star wanted level which is easy to lose before returning the car to complete the mission.

4) Blow up II

(Timestamp - 4:04)

This mission is assigned by Simeon Yetarain and is unlocked at level 20. Players need to steal a Banshee, destroy a couple of vehicles and return to the dealership. The easiest way to complete the mission is to park the cars together and use a remote bomb on one car.

3) Rockford Roll

(Timestamp - 5:15)

Yet another mission by Simeon Yetarain, which can be completed quickly, is the Rockford Roll. The mission is unlocked at level 5. In this mission Simeon needs the player to steal the 9F Cabrio. Once players steal the car, they need to lose the cops and drop the car back to the dealership.

2) Check out time

(Timestamp - 1:52)

This mission is assigned by Martin Madrazo and is unlocked at level 35. It involves the player taking out a witness who is trying to go to the police with information against Martin. Players need to take the target out and take a photograph as proof, following which they can return to Madrazo's house.

1) Blow up

(Timestamp - 6:09)

This is by far the easiest mission in GTA Online. In this mission, Simeon wants players to blow up a rival dealership. All the player needs to do to complete this mission is to drive up to the rival dealership which is very close to Simeon's place.

When the dealership is destroyed, there are no wanted level stars or enemies chasing the player which makes the mission extremely easy to do.

