Which is the best Lester Contact Mission in GTA Online?

The weekly update in GTA Online occurs every Thursday where Rockstar Games update the weekly challenges, prize ride, podium vehicle, and the 2X GTA$ and RP missions.

This week's update features a special event called the Shipwreck on the Shore treasure hunt where players can find treasures to unlock the frontier outfit. GTA Online also received its newest car, the Karin Sultan RS Classic, in this week's weekly update.

The 2x GTA$ and RP missions are very important for players trying to grind their way up in the game and the 2X GTA$ and RP missions for this week are the stunt car racing missions, Lester's contact missions and on the auto shop client jobs.

In this article, players can find out which is the best contact mission assigned by Lester to be able to cash in the 2x GTA$ and RP.

Best contact mission assigned by Lester in GTA Online

GTA Online is giving players a chance to score 2x GTA$ and RP on Lesters contact missions. With so many missions to choose from, this article helps choose the best mission to do to grind up those GTA$ and RP.

Players can start Lester's contact missions by calling Lester on the phone and requesting a job or by going to the pause menu, selecting the online option and scrolling through the jobs.

Crime Scenester

The best mission that is assigned by Lester Crest in GTA Online is called Crime Scenester. This mission can be done alone and with up to 3 other players.

In this mission, players need to steal some cash taken by LSPD Police officers and return the cash to Lester's warehouse. Players need to enter the alley and take out cops before picking up a bag of money and escaping alive. Once the player kills a cop, they receive a 3-star wanted level and have to lose the cops before heading back to the warehouse.

This mission can be done easily if the players are using an armored vehicle and the armored Kuruma is the vehicle of choice for most players.

Players can steal the bag by entering the attack site from the train tracks on the left side of the alley. Once the players take out the cops near the bag, they can exit the car, take the money and then quickly escape to the sewers and hide underground to lose the wanted level.

Once the players have lost the cops, they can head back to Lester's warehouse and claim the 2x GTA$ and RP.

This is the easiest mission from Lester’s contact mission in GTA Online as it can be completed in under five minutes and can be launched often.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

