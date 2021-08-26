Everything about GTA Online's latest car, the Karin Sultan RS Classic

Rockstar Games has kept GTA Online alive and well nearly 8 years into its life cycle with a constant stream of new content and updates.

The latest major update, "Los Santos Tuners," saw players return to GTA Online in record numbers, making it the most successful GTA Online update yet. As part of the Los Santos Tuners update, Rockstar Games promised to add a lot more cars in the coming weeks, and they have delivered.

Here's a look at the latest of these cars, the Karin Sultan RS Classic, which was added in the week of 08/26.

GTA Online's Karin Sultan RS Classic analysed

“You might think the Sultan RS Classic is the perfect car for that Auntie your parents stopped inviting to Christmas. And it turns out that's true, because your parents suck, and your aunt sneaks out at the weekend to co-run legendary rally championships and stack-out her Hornbills loyalty card. Time to take after the wrong side of the family...”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Not to be confused with the similarly named Karin Sultan Classic, the RS Classic is a completely different vehicle with brand new stats, deformation values and more. The Sultan RS Classic's design is heavily inspired by the Subaru Impreza from real life and even includes liveries that resemble the rally Impreza's of old.

The car can be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and costs GTA $1,789,000 or $1,341,750 if players manage to get it at trade price. The Sultan RS Classic is a powerful All-Wheel-Drive car that features some of the best handling properties amongst the LS Tuners cars. The 2 seater Sultan RS Classic weighs in at a mere 1,150 KG, making it very nimble and easy to take corners with at high speed.

Through preliminary testing, the Karin Sultan RS Classic seems to hit a top speed of around 115 mph (185km/h) and does 0-60 in 3.2 seconds. The Karin Sultan RS Classic is one of the strongest vehicles to be added as part of the LS Tuners update and may finally be an alternative to the Karin Calico GTF.

Also read: GTA 6 Rumor Roundup: Map leaks, storyline, setting, and more

Edited by Nikhil Vinod