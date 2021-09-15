Top 5 coolest characters in the GTA series

The GTA series is known for its incredible assortment of characters, each more interesting and profound than the other.

Characters make for the heart and soul of a story. Without engaging protagonists, the story would be boring, and Rockstar does a wonderful job of adding all kinds of archetypes to the GTA series.

This article talks about 5 of the coolest characters featured in the GTA series.

5 of the coolest characters in the GTA series

5) Tommy Vercetti

The GTA series boasts a diverse assortment of characters, but the likes of Tommy Vercetti are seldom seen in the franchise. Ambushed and convicted for 11 murders, Vercetti is anything but a slacker.

After serving his sentence, he escapes to Vice City to establish the Forellis' presence, but fate takes a turn for the worse. Vercetti ended up losing the family's money and assets in an ambush.

Using his natural charisma, guile and the necessary amount of violence, Vercetti soon overthrows his oppressors and becomes the most notorious criminal of his time. The fact that he doesn't shy away from blood and gore makes him one of the best GTA protagonists of all time.

4) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic (Image via Rocstar Games)

Admittedly, Niko Bellic could have used a chill pill at times, especially when the moral train was headed in the wrong direction. However, he's one of the most profound protagonists featured in GTA Online and makes for an incredibly engaging archetype.

Niko, with his unique agenda and bad luck, might not be the typical Grand Theft Auto protagonist, but he's definitely one of the best.

3) Lamar Davis

Lamar Devis (Image via Rockstar Games)

Equipped with witty comebacks and funny lines, Lamar Devis is arguably one of the coolest characters in the GTA series. Refusing to abandon his heritage, Lamar is content with the only life he's ever known, which is why players don't see much of him in GTA 5 after Franklin joins Michael and Trevor.

2) Tony Prince

Tony Price (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fact that 10% of a player's income from the Nightclub goes to Prince is all the proof needed to know that he is an incredibly influential personality. Unsurprisingly, he makes for one heck of an archetype in the GTA series.

Owner of the Maisonette 9, Prince is probably a billionaire right now and no one has been able to go toe-to-toe with him.

His insight and exceptionally witty lines make him one of the most interesting characters in the GTA series.

1) Officer Frank Tenpenny

Officer Frank Tenpenny (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can spew hate at him all they want, but no one can deny the man's got what it takes to be thoroughly entertaining in a sea of dull duds. For all intents and purposes, he is a despicable person who makes the protagonist's life a living hell, but that's exactly why he is so cool as an antagonist.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul