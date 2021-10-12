Full list of all melee weapons in GTA Online

GTA Online boasts a pretty impressive collection of high-end, lethal weapons.

Over the years, Rockstar has released enough devastating weapons to make online sessions as chaotic as possible, and given how GTA Online fans love unbridled anarchy in a session, it is only natural for the game to not be scarce in this department.

Though not as lethal in nature as normal machine guns, Melee weapons are pretty popular in GTA Online and make for exciting tools for the players to mess around in the game with.

GTA Online: Melee weapons

Melee weapons are pretty powerless and would admittedly be useless in a real, GTA-standard fight where no form of brutality is frowned upon, not even cannibalism. However, it should be noted that these weapons were never meant for such fights.

Players can obviously not defend themselves with a broken glass bottle or a baseball bat should an impromptu attack, considered very normal in GTA Online, comes to pass. These weapons are only meant for fun and service the purpose they were added to the game for.

Moreover, GTA Online is nothing if not diverse. Melee weapons, old-school and ridiculously harmless as they are, help keep the real-world tradition alive, where people, in most cases, aren't equipped with licensed weapons, given how uncustomary such a step would seem.

Rockstar, with the aid of these relatively powerless weapons, proves that while GTA Online is all about improbable heists and street races, it doesn't stray too far away from the real world and is indeed inspired by some very disturbing real-life events.

Melee weapons have their own base damage and attack speed stats, so players will have to check them out before using one in GTA Online. Some melee weapons are also handed out at the end of missions. A Golf club, for example, can be found at a Golf clubhouse.

Also Read

That being said, here's a list of all the melee weapons available to players for purchase in GTA Online:

Fist

Brass knuckles

Knife

Antique Cavalry Dagger

Bottle

Switchblade

Screwdriver

Chisel

Butterfly knife

Machete

Meat Cleaver

Fire Axe

Hatchet

Battle Axe

Stone Hatchet

Katana

Sword

Chainsaw

Baseball bat

Golf club

Hockey Stick

Pool Cue

Shovel

Gaff Hook

Hammer

Crowbar

Nightstick

Flashlight

Cane

Flowers

Edited by R. Elahi