Which is the easiest Lamar contact mission to grind in GTA Online?

Last week, GTA Online offered 3x GTA$ and RP for completing Lamar's contact missions. These are simple story-based missions which offer a great opportunity for beginners to rank up easily.

To rank up faster, players can grind through these missions and the difficulty level is what determines the final reward. Out of all the contact missions that Lamar provides in GTA Online, Lost MC RIP is the best one for grinding.

It offers a decent payout and is fairly easy to complete. This article explores this mission in more detail, including how to get the maximum possible rewards.

Why Lost MC Rip is the easiest of Lamar's contact missions for GTA Online players

Description:

"They some Lost dudes up at the graveyard rabble rousing or whatever they call it...Go to the spot and take the bikers down, there will be some snaps in it for you for sure."

Players can easily infer from the description that the mission is as straightforward as it gets. They have to visit a cemetery and take out all members of the Lost MC, which appears to be a universally-despised faction in GTA 5. All of the major characters, from Trevor to Gerald, and now Lamar, have developed a dislike for them.

The Lost MC is holding a raucous gathering at the Hill Valley Church cemetery near Pacific Bluffs, according to Lamar. He tells the squad to go there and kill them all as retaliation for the brawls he and Gerald had with the Lost.

When the squad gets to the cemetery, they need to clear them all out, taking refuge behind gravestones or along the cemetery's various walls. The player will be able to grab a significant sum of money and weapons from the Lost MC members. This mission can either be attempted with another player or completely alone.

The maximum amount of money a player can get from Lost MC RIP is GTA$19,500. This is only possible if the player spends a considerable amount of time on the mission (taking around 18 minutes to finish it would do). However, this way, players will also be wasting a lot of time.

Therefore, this is not the ideal approach for grinders. Players who wish to earn a large sum of money under an hour in GTA Online should try to complete it as fast as possible. Although they would get lesser rewards for each attempt in this way, it would allow them to repeat the mission more frequently.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee