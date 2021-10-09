Which GTA Vice City car should Rockstar bring back in GTA 6?

GTA 5 was released back in 2013 and players have been waiting for GTA 6 for seven years now. There is still no real news about GTA 6 and Rockstar has yet to announce the game.

There is much speculation as to what Rockstar will be adding to GTA 6. Obviously, cars have always been one of the main features of the series. And if there's one car Rockstar ought to bring back from GTA Vice City, it's the Cuban Hermes, one of the most iconic vehicles from that game.

The Cuban Hermes is a modified version of the Hermes that's featured in GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories. Cuban gangsters Los Cabrones use it as their gang car and it's commonly seen in their territory. The two-door Hot Rod Coupe is basically a modified Hermes and is mostly known for its iconic flame decal covering most of the body.

Why the Cuban Hermes should be in GTA 6

The Cuban Hermes is a car that is exclusive to GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories. The vehicle is based on the 1949-1951 Mercury Eight. The hot rod emits a different engine noise from the classic Hermes, which is similar to a turbocharged vintage V8 engine. It's also known for emitting flames out of the exhaust under acceleration.

The Cuban Hermes is a tuned-up version of the classic Hermes which has a higher top speed and better acceleration. The car has a 4WD (four-wheel drive) drivetrain unlike the classic Hermes which is FWD (front-wheel drive). It shares its engine sound with several muscle cars and off-road vehicles, including the Sabre Turbo, Voodoo, Sandking and Diablo Stallion.

The car can often be found around Little Havana, driven by Cuban gang members in GTA Vice City. The hot rod is one of the most stylish cars from GTA Vice City and would make an interesting addition to GTA 6. Players usually have this car in their collection as a style icon as it looks great and performs well too.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee