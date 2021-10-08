5 GTA San Andreas mods that seem minor, but greatly change the gameplay

Not every GTA San Andreas mod has to reinvent the wheel.

Some mods merely add a few minor elements to the game. It could be something as insignificant as altering how pedestrians look to a small quality-of-life update to the game's shooting mechanics. Either way, they can change how one plays the game.

All mods showcased in this article also have the GTA V graphics mod enabled. Hence, GTA San Andreas players will have to download that mod separately (or use a different graphics mod altogether). However, all of these effects still work without a graphics mod.

Five minor GTA San Andreas mods that can greatly alter the game

5) Project Props

Project Props injects more life into the world of GTA San Andreas (Image via Sportskeeda)

San Andreas can be surprisingly empty at times. It makes sense, as it was originally a PS2 game. However, there exist mods that make the world feel more alive. Project Props introduces several random objects in various locations to make the overall setting more immersive.

This mod alters the game's presentation to feel more like how one imagined it back in 2004. For example, Los Santos looks dirtier in the crime-ridden parts, which adds to the game's mood.

Of course, it doesn't only affect Los Santos. It adds objects to all areas in San Andreas (when appropriate). One can imagine what a remastered version of GTA Andreas would look like if it's combined with a half-decent graphics mod.

GTA San Andreas players can download this mod by clicking here.

4) Ragdoll Physics

An example of a pedestrian being hit with the new Ragdoll Physics mod activated (Image via Sportskeeda)

Altering GTA San Andreas's physics can significantly change gameplay. This mod makes it so that NPCs offer reactions that are reminiscent of the physics present in GTA 4 and 5.

Now, NPCs won't lie on their backs or stomachs like starfish all the time. It adds more variety to the core gameplay but doesn't detract from how GTA San Andreas feels. This mod alters the NPC's reaction to vehicles and player's weapons.

It's worth noting that it can be buggy in some instances. It won't cause unfair deaths to the player in this sense, but it can have some finicky animations. However, it works more often than it messes up.

GTA San Andreas players can download this mod by clicking here.

3) Manual Driveby

An example of a manual driveby in GTA San Andreas (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA San Andreas is an old GTA game. Hence, it doesn't have some modern features like being able to shoot in any direction whilst the player is in the vehicle. Fortunately, this mod fixes that problem.

The animations can clip through particular vehicle doors, but the general gameplay is good enough to recommend this mod. It gives far more freedom in terms of how one can eliminate their foes.

It should feel similar to a few missions where the player has free aim. Now, they're no longer limited to two directions when performing a driveby.

GTA San Andreas players can download this mod by clicking here.

2) Advanced Aiming Mod

Now the player can see what CJ is aiming at more clearly (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players feel that aiming is a bit clunky in GTA San Andreas, this mod can help them out. It makes the camera zoom in while aiming.

The bullets still go through the center, so players won't have to worry about this mod throwing off their aim. It's simple and works wonderfully. Players can still roll around and move as they would in GTA San Andreas.

Plus, they can get a closer look at anything in the game with this mod. It's a minor quality-of-life mod that's hard to put down once a player has it installed.

GTA San Andreas players can download this mod by clicking here.

1) Original Peds Vary

An example of some pedestrians looking different (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pedestrians play a crucial but often overlooked part in the GTA series. They make the games' worlds look lively. GTA San Andreas has plenty of memorable pedestrians, but players might get sick of seeing the same ones all the time.

Fortunately, this mod changes that. The original pedestrians still exist, but they have a few new variations to make the world's population seem more realistic. These "new" pedestrians use the same voice lines and behavior as the old ones, but are still quirky in one way or another.

If CJ can change his clothes, then the pedestrians should be able to as well. In a way, seeing new NPCs is fun.

GTA San Andreas players can download this mod by clicking here.

GTA San Andreas has retained its status as a legendary game for a plethora of reasons. One of them is the incorporation of mods. These nifty additions breathe new life into the title and keep it fresh.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul