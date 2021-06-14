Top 5 best GTA San Andreas mods that beginners should try

GTA San Andreas is hailed as the greatest GTA game by many within the community. Even though the title was released 17 years ago, many new players are deciding to give the game a shot.

GTA San Andreas might seem old since the release of GTA 5, but it still holds up in every other aspect like story, gameplay, open world, and aesthetic.

The original still has its charm, but many players prefer to play the game with mods on to spice things up.

Best GTA San Andreas mods for beginners

#1 - V Graphics

GTA San Andreas was good looking for its time, but it definitely has not aged well. New players can improve the graphics of the game to something more modern using the V graphics for GTA San Andreas.

The V graphics mod replaces all the old textures and character models of the game and replaces them with high definition textures and models. This mod makes the game look like the franchise's latest entry: GTA 5.

This mod does require strong hardware to run, so players should check their specs before downloading to make sure their PC can run this mod smoothly.

Download the mod here.

#4 - Memory512

Los Santos with increased draw distance (image via gamemodding.com)

Memory512 is the performance mod for GTA San Andreas. It increases the draw distance and the number of loadable objects in the game.

Activating this mod will improve the performance of the game and make it smoother.

This mod is great for beginners as they can make their game perform better.

Download the mod here.

#3 - Cheat Menu mod

The cheat menu will display all the cheat codes (image via GTAall.com)

GTA San Andreas, like all other GTA games, has a plethora of cheats that players can use. Players often require a "cheat sheet," a piece of paper, or a word document on which all the cheat codes are written down.

Players who want to avoid doing this can install this mod. The cheat menu mod adds a menu with all the cheat codes that can be activated with a few clicks. This will also save them time as they don't need to type cheat codes anymore.

Download the mod here.

#4 - First-Person mod

Players who prefer to play GTA 5 in first-person mode can use the first-person mod for GTA San Andreas to experience the game from a first-person perspective.

The mod includes full first-person animations for driving and shooting. It makes some missions very interesting to play and adds a bit of a challenge to the game if that's what players are looking for.

Download the mod here.

#5 - SA:MP mod

The GTA San Andreas: Multiplayer mod (SA:MP) is an online and LAN mod, which adds a multiplayer mode to GTA San Andreas.

The multiplayer mode is just like GTA Online. Players can do jobs to earn money, interact with other players, and play different game modes like team deathmatch.

The mod has a bunch of role-playing servers that work similar to GTA 5 RP servers.

Download the mod here.

