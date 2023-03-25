GTA Online AFK trick lets Acid Lab players earn money with ease

GTA Online has a few different AFK tricks that allow Acid Lab players to earn money through the accumulated product. For those out of the loop, AFK stands for "Away From Keyboard." It's also synonymous with activities where the player sets their controller aside, despite the name. Essentially, the following trick allows GTA Online players to build up their Acid, to which they can do a Sell Mission when ready. Not everyone has time to manually do content in this game, so an AFK technique is terrific.

Note: This method requires players to own a Nightclub. It had been tested to work on the PS5 by the time this article was written.

How to AFK in GTA Online to earn easy money with the Acid Lab and other businesses

You want to go to Mutt to get some supplies since having none of them gives you no product to sell (Image via Rockstar Games)

Step 1: GTA Online players should buy some supplies from Mutt to boost Acid Production Speed. Since this guide is about the Acid Lab, it only makes sense to do this to create products you can sell later. You will make a profit if you buy all your supplies, even without an Equipment Upgrade.

Obviously, those with an Equipment Upgrade will make the most money.

An example of a player going to his garage (Image via Rockstar Games)

Step 2: Approach your Nightclub's garage from the outside. You should see a little marker that allows you to go to the following menu. It is vital that you don't select any of the following options on the next screen.

Don't leave this screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

Step 3: Keep this menu active, and don't pick any option. You can just AFK here for a few hours. From there, you can do any activity that doesn't involve GTA Online. Do note that this trick is also useful for generating products from other businesses, including cash in the Nightclub's Safe.

Hence, you can make a great deal of money just by doing nothing here. You won't ever get kicked from this screen unless your internet disconnects or Rockstar is having a problem with its servers.

Whether you're in an Invite Only or Public Session doesn't matter. The former is recommended since Acid Lab Sell Missions would be much easier in that environment.

Do you notice how the player here has more money than before? (Image via Rockstar Games)

Step 4: Restock supplies after an hour or two. Afterward, repeat the previous steps involving the Nightclub AFK trick. Once you reach the max product, it's time to sell it. Acid Lab Sell Missions require a small amount of effort from the player but are ultimately very easy to complete.

GTA Online enthusiasts can get their money from their other passive businesses and then repeat all four steps. With this handy trick, you can potentially make well over a million dollars each day just by doing a few minutes of work.

Any event week that boosts moneymakers related to businesses such as the Acid Lab or Nightclub will make the profits go up even more. There are other AFK methods that can suffice in GTA Online, but the above guide featured one that was proven to work.

