5 best Nightclubs to buy in GTA Online in 2023

Nightclubs are among the best businesses a player can buy in GTA Online. Any location will suffice for the average day-to-day operations, but some areas are better than others. This guide will highlight some of the best options for a new Nightclub owner.

The criteria included are as follows:

The usefulness of the location in question

Value of the price

The interior and useful features associated with this business will be the same, regardless of your location. Hence, the above two criteria are the most important ones to follow.

Note: This article will include the default prices for these locations. Discounts can lower these costs.

Five locations for Nightclubs that players should consider buying in GTA Online (2023)

1) West Vinewood

West Vinewood is a strong contender for being a front runner (Image via Rockstar Games)

Default Price: $1,700,000

Although West Vinewood is the most expensive option, its location is excellent. It's close to other good businesses that you may place nearby, as well as being a short drive away from The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Doing Sell Missions here is also viable since West Vinewood is in a good location for accessing the most relevant roads in GTA Online. Most of the other potential Nightclubs are too far south, which would make any trek to the northern side of the map take unnecessarily longer compared to West Vinewood's spot.

2) Downtown Vinewood

Downtown Vinewood is one of the best options (Image via Rockstar Games)

Default Price: $1,670,000

Everything good about West Vinewood also applies to Downtown Vinewood. The main difference here is that this spot:

It is placed slightly more east compared to West Vinewood

It is $30,000 cheaper

The $30,000 discrepancy shouldn't matter to most players since that's a negligible difference for modern moneymakers. However, the location is shifted eastward by comparison, meaning you can access spots like The Diamond Casino & Resort faster than if you had West Vinewood.

Basically, if you value the eastern part of the map more, go with Downtown Vinewood.

3) Elysian Island

The cheapest Nightclub in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Default Price: $1,080,000

The main reason to get a Nightclub on Elysian Island is that it's the cheapest option available. Some GTA Online players only have a little cash to work with, so saving every dollar is crucial. If that's the case for you, Elysian Island is a good spot.

However, there isn't much value here apart from its low price. Nothing valuable is in this area, with the most notable property being the garage used in Simeon's Export Requests. Not to mention, traveling here can be a tedious endeavor.

Its inconvenient location isn't too bad if the player sets their spawn as their Nightclub.

4) LSIA

A decent option for transport reasons (Image via Rockstar Games)

Default Price: $1,135,000

The second cheapest Nightclub is another worthwhile option to consider purchasing in GTA Online. Besides saving money by choosing this specific property, you will also be near the Los Santos International Airport.

Even if you don't have a Hangar in this area, you can still access several aircraft quickly. Thus, this spot can be decent for beginners who need to save money and might lack a personal helicopter or plane.

5) Strawberry

Strawberry is an underrated spot in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Default Price: $1,525,000

Strawberry is another solid Nightclub location in GTA Online. It's in a good spot for general commuting, especially for those planning to do Popularity and Sell Missions. Nearby access to the highway might intrigue some players.

The main reason to consider Strawberry over its Vinewood counterparts is whether or not this part of town is more relevant to your other businesses and playstyle.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

