5 of the best GTA Online Bunker Sell Missions worth playing in 2024

GTA Online Bunker Sell Missions are offering twice the regular cash and RP through April 10, 2024. They are of a few types, of which one randomly gets assigned. Some are easy, and suit solo players, whereas others can require multiple participants. If you want to go the former route, make sure to sell your product in small batches as it usually prevents more than one sale vehicle from spawning.

Switching sessions can also sometimes change the assigned mission. However, this isn't guaranteed and comes at the cost of some product. With that said, let's take a look at the five best GTA Online Bunker Sell Missions worth playing in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Here are the five best GTA Online Bunker Sell Missions worth playing in 2024

1) Phantom Wedge

This is possibly the best as well as the easiest GTA Online Bunker Sell Mission. It only requires delivering a trailer full of product attached to a Phantom Wedge to a single location. Although there will be a wanted level assigned the whole time, you can effortlessly plow through the cop cars with this vehicle.

Additionally, you won't be forced to lose the cops before making the delivery and can easily earn the Bunker bonuses being offered this week. Note that all Bunker Sell Missions have a time limit, with this one having that of 15 minutes.

2) HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom (one delivery per vehicle)

This GTA Online Bunker Sell Mission can be done solo even with multiple sale vehicles, them being the HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom in this case. Each sale vehicle only has one delivery to fulfill, making this job easy. And while you may be chased by attackers on the way, the vehicle provides ample protection.

That being said, note that you will require a fast vehicle to return to your GTA Online Bunker location to pick up the remaining sale vehicles within the time limit, which is 15 minutes.

3) Cheval Marshall

The next GTA Online Bunker Sell Mission worth playing in 2024 is the one featuring the Cheval Marshall monster truck. It is quite easy, solo friendly, and tasks you with making five deliveries with the vehicle within 15 minutes. However, all the delivery locations are pretty close to each other.

One of the things that you must keep in mind during this Bunker Sell Mission is that controlling the Marshall can be a little tricky in traffic. Additionally, you will be attacked by helicopters when dropping the products. You can choose to ignore them but try to be quick and keep track of your character's health.

4) BF Dune FAV

The Bunker Sell Mission in GTA Online involving the BF Dune FAV requires making five deliveries per vehicle. It is easy, but only if there is one sale vehicle. As mentioned, selling in small batches, usually when the sale amount is not more than $150,000 (without bonus), spawns one vehicle.

The time limit is 15 minutes and the delivery locations are far from each other. There will also be resistance following the first delivery. So, try to be fast and avoid traffic to beat this mission as easily as possible, and get the bonus payouts being offered under the currently active GTA Online weekly update.

5) Insurgent Pick-Up Custom vs Merryweather

This is the most challenging GTA Online Bunker Sell Mission as you must make five deliveries with a delivery vehicle. The time limit is 30 minutes, but you will have to take out a Merryweather ambush after each delivery. Therefore, make sure that you have ample snacks, ammunition, and body armor.

As already stated, this Bunker Sell Mission is very challenging, but also a bit exhilarating and not impossible to beat solo. However, make sure that you attempt this when there is only one delivery vehicle because it gets nearly impossible to do alone otherwise.

