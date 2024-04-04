Rockstar gives huge GTA Online Bunker bonuses in the latest update (April 4-10, 2024)

GTA Online Bunker bonuses are one of the main reasons to play the game after the latest in-game update. From now till April 10, 2024, Rockstar Games is giving up to 3x bonuses to all Bunker owners. Whether one likes to do Sell Missions or Ammu-Nation Contracts, there’s something for every hustler this week. Players also have a chance to unlock a rare cosmetic item by completing a specific mission before the event ends.

GTA Online Bunker bonuses are back with the latest update, making Gunrunning a profitable business (April 4-10, 2024)

The newly released GTA Online weekly update is giving many GTA Online Bunker bonuses, making it the most profitable thing to own in Los Santos this week. There are four types of bonuses the Gunrunning business owners can enjoy throughout April 10, 2024:

Bunker Sell Missions: 2x money and RP

2x money and RP Bunker Ammu-Nation Contracts: 2x money and RP

2x money and RP Bunker Research Missions: 3x money and RP

3x money and RP Bunker Research Progress: 3x boost

Additionally, players can unlock and claim a rare Vom Feuer Camo Tee simply by completing a Gunrunning Steal Supplies Mission.

How to get set up GTA Online Bunker and get started with the business?

To start earning the GTA Online Bunker bonuses, buy the underground property for the same via the Maze Bank Foreclosures in-game website, where players can select any one of the available eleven locations.

Here’s a complete list of Bunker locations in 2024, with their respective prices:

Farmhouse Bunker - $2,375,000

Thomson Scrapyard Bunker - $2,290,000

Smoke Tree Road Bunker - $2,205,000

Grand Senora Desert Bunker - $2,120,000

Grand Senora Oilfields Bunker - $2,035,000

Route 68 Bunker - $1,950,000

Grapeseed Bunker - $1,750,000

Chumash Bunker - $1,650,000

Lago Zancudo Bunker - $1,550,000

Raton Canyon Bunker - $1,450,000

Paleto Forest Bunker - $1,165,000

After buying any of the Bunkers in GTA Online, visit it and meet Agent 14 who will explain how to business operates. He will also suggest investing money in a Mobile Operations Center to accelerate the cause. Players can start the business as soon as the cutscene ends.

Apart from these bonuses, gamers can try to claim the latest GTA Online podium car this week.

